TODAY
CLUB MEETINGS
TODAY
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba-Sutter Improv Club will be held at the Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E Street, Marysville, starting at 6:30 p.m. Organizers said improv teaches you the importance of accessing your inner child and gives you permission to “play pretend” again with others. Attendees are advised to come with an open mind and leave all judgments at the door. Club attendance is free but a basic artist membership in Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is encouraged to help offset costs. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
– The Sutter Youth Organization is holding its spring general membership meeting at 7 p.m. in the Ellwood Munger Hall at the corner of Butte House Road and Acacia Street in Sutter. For more information or to be included on the agenda, please contact President Joe Azevedo at 530-237-7957 or Secretary Marnee Crowhurst at 530-755-0445.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Health and Welfare Committee has a standing committee meeting at 8:30 a.m. at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City.
– Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors meeting begins at 9 a.m. at 1220 F Street, Marysville.
– Yuba City City Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the council chambers located at 1201 Civic Center Blvd. in Yuba City.
WEDNESDAY
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Widowed Persons Group will meet for lunch at 1 p.m. at Carlito's, 885 Richland Road, Yuba City. If there are any questions, please contact Marlene Plaxco, Membership Chairman at 530-695-1821.
