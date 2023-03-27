TODAY
CLUB MEETINGS
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
TODAY
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba-Sutter Improv Club will be held at the Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E Street, Marysville, starting at 6:30 p.m. Organizers said improv teaches you the importance of accessing your inner child and gives you permission to “play pretend” again with others. Attendees are advised to come with an open mind and leave all judgments at the door. Club attendance is free but a basic artist membership in Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is encouraged to help offset costs. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
– The Widowed Persons Group will meet for lunch at 1 p.m. at Applebee's, 1000 Tharp Rd, Yuba City. If there are any questions, please contact Marlene Plaxco, Membership Chairman at 530-695-1821.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Yuba County Community Services Commission board meeting is set for 3 p.m. at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth Street, Marysville. Contact Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation at 530-751-8555 or ysedc@ysedc.org for any questions.
– Yuba County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. at 915 Eighth Street, Marysville.
– Sutter County Board of Supervisors will hold a regular meeting at 3 p.m. in the Yuba City City Council Chambers, located at 1202 Civic Center Blvd. in Yuba City.
WEDNESDAY
CLUB MEETINGS
– Valley Quilt Guild will hold a meeting in the Caltrans building, 703 B Street, Marysville. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the meeting will get underway at 6:30 p.m. For More information, visit www.valleyquiltguild.com.
Windy at times with rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. High around 50F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..
Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low near 45F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: March 28, 2023 @ 9:07 am
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.