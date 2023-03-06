TODAY
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba-Sutter Improv Club will be held at the Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E Street, Marysville, starting at 6:30 p.m. Organizers said improv teaches you the importance of accessing your inner child and gives you permission to “play pretend” again with others. Attendees are advised to come with an open mind and leave all judgments at the door. Club attendance is free but a basic artist membership in Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is encouraged to help offset costs. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Marysville City Council has a special meeting at 3 p.m. and regular meeting at 6 p.m. To join the meeting, you will be using this link from your desired technology source (laptop, phone, tablet): https://us02web.zoom.us/s/85650289535. If you would like to call into the meeting (landline or cell phone) you can call: 1-669-900-9128 and enter Zoom Webinar ID: 856 5028 9535.
– Sutter County Health and Welfare Committee has a standing committee meeting at 8:30 a.m. at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City.
– Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors has a meeting at 9 a.m. at 1220 F Street, Marysville.
– Three Rivers Levee Improvement Authority has a meeting at 2:30 p.m. at the Yuba County Government Center at 915 8th St., Suite 109A, in Marysville.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter/Yuba will meet for breakfast at 9
a.m. at the Dancing Tomato, 990 N. Walton Avenue, Yuba City. If there are any questions, please contact Marlene Plaxco, Membership Chairperson at 530-695-1821.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
– Join nationally renowned poet and memoirist, Marcelo Hernandez Castillo, in “Poetry Hour: Notes from the Field,” a conversation with poets, artists, thinkers and other creative minds from around the nation and the world. The salon-style talks will take on unique themes of art, life, and writing for each session, allowing each guest to share their creative process and original work. The conversation will be streamed live on the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Facebook page and YouTube Channel, starting at 5 p.m.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Wheatland Lions Club meets first and third Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m., at the Lions’ Den, 705 Third Street in Wheatland.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Sutter Butte Flood Control Agency has a board meeting at 1 p.m. at 1201 Civic Center Blvd, Yuba City.
– Live Oak City Council will hold a special meeting for a goal setting workshop at 6 p.m. at the City Council Chambers, located at 9955 Live Oak Blvd. in Live Oak.