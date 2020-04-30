The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– First 5 Yuba County Children & Families Commission will host “Concerts for Kids! Live with Sideshow Joe,” starting at 9:30 a.m. SideShow Joe brings pre-school fun, puppets, stories and songs to this half hour of live entertainment available via Facebook Live. To watch, tune into www.facebook.com/SideShowJoeYC/.
– Prescription Drug Drive-Through Drop Off, hosted by the Yuba City Police Department, will be from 9-11 a.m. in the Senior Center back parking lot, 777 Ainsley Ave., Yuba City. People can turn in their unused or expired medication for safe disposal. Only prescription medications will be accepted. No liquids or needles. Medication can be left in the original container or placed in a ziplock bag. `
– POSTPONED: The Stonyford Rodeo has been postponed until further notice. For more information, visit www.stonycreekhorsemen.org or follow the Stony Creek Horsemen’s Facebook page.
– CANCELED: The Peach Bowl Lions Club’s 31st annual Rib Feed has been canceled. Tickets already purchased can be used for the next Rib Feed.
– POSTPONED: The third annual Karen’s House Golf Tournament has been rescheduled for May 7, 2021. For more information, call Tootie Hackett at 701-4130, email karenshousewms@gmail.com or visit the Karen’s House Facebook page.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Steps, Traditions and Concepts will meet at 10 a.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– CANCELED: The American Association of University Women’s 27th annual Garden Tour will be held at multiple locations throughout the Yuba-Sutter area. These self-guided tours will take a look at some of the area’s most beautiful gardens. For more information, For more information, visit www.mvyc-ca.aauw.net.
– CANCELED: Comedy Night, hosted by the Colusa Rural Firefighters Association, has been canceled.
– POSTPONED: Sutter Buttes Day 2020 has been postponed until further notice.
– POSTPONED: Cast & Blast, hosted by Kittle’s Outdoor and Sport Co., has been postponed until further notice. For more information, call 458-4868.
– SOLD OUT: The Alcouffe Center, 9185 Marysville Road, Oregon House, will host a drive-thru crab dinner from 2-4 p.m. The center has teamed up with Mahoney’s Seafood of Sacramento to provide a $35 plate that includes two cleaned and cooked half portions of Dungeness crab, 6-8 large shrimp with cocktail dipping sauce, 1/4 pound mixed spring salad with your choice of dressing and 1 corn cobbett. Two local vineyards, Lucero Vineyards and Grant-Marie Winery, have also joined the event and are offering bottles of wine to pair with the meal. Orders must be preordered online as only 100 plates will be served. For more information, visit http://www.alcouffecenter.org/Alcouffe/drivers/crab-dinner-drive-thru/.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.