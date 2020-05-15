The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
NOTICE:
– The deadline for submitting a video for Yuba Sutter Arts’ Amateur “Any” Talent Show virtual event has been extended to Saturday, May 30, at 5 p.m. All talents are welcome. Videos must be no more than three minutes in length, all materials must be family friendly, all ages are welcome to participate, entries can be submitted individually or with groups of any size, and it’s asked that people not submit if they are or have been a professional. Email videos to email@yubasutterarts.org along with your name, address and phone number. For more information, contact Gay Galvin at 419-376-1339.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– A drive-up face mask giveaway will take place from 9 a.m.-noon at the main driveway to the Gateway Business Park, 950 Tharp Road, next to Shaw & Associates. There will be 3,000 masks given away – there’s a limit of four per vehicle while supplies last.
– CANCELED: The Kiwanis Club of Marysville’s annual Fishing Derby has been put on hold. Organizers hope to reschedule it at a later date.
– CANCELED: The Colusa Vintage Picnic, open to all Colusa High School alumni, has been canceled.
– CANCELED: The Glenn County Fair has been canceled.
– CANCELED: The Maxwell Rodeo has been canceled.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– CANCELED: The Glenn County Fair has been canceled.
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Colusa Unified School District Board of Trustees will meet at 5:15 p.m. People can access the Zoom meeting at https://us04web.zoom.us/j/77899090621?pwd=N2RCeUVzNkJTdFZCVUc2eUY3NlB2Zz09. The meeting ID is 778 9909 0621 and the password is 2kJqhk.
– Sutter County Agriculture, Public Protection and General Government Committee will meet at 3:30 p.m. at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 6 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 635-5034.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts is hosting an interview with Andrew Sords at 4 p.m. via Facebook. Swords is an internationally renowned violinist. For more information, visit the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Yuba City Council will meet at 6 p.m. The public can attend the meeting through the web conference at attendee.gtowebinar.com/register/390963651977984779. Registration is required to join the teleconference. Comments can be emailed to cityclerk@yubacity.net anytime before the meeting or before the hearing is closed on an agenda item – it’s asked the people identify the agenda item that they wish to address in their comments.
– Marysville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Those who would like to view the meeting can visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82306419966. Registration is required for this and future meetings. People can also call into the meeting at 1-669-900-9128. The Zoom meeting ID is 823 0641 9966.