TODAY
EVENTS
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
TODAY
EVENTS
– Blue Zone Project Yuba-Sutter hosts a Sutter Bike Path Moai at 6 p.m. on Township Road.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba-Sutter Improv Club will be held at the Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E Street, Marysville, starting at 6:30 p.m. Organizers said improv teaches you the importance of accessing your inner child and gives you permission to “play pretend” again with others.
– Take off pounds sensibly hosts a weigh-in and meeting each Tuesday beginning with the weigh-in at 10 a.m. at 5730 Packard Avenue, suite 100, Marysville. For more information call 530-742-7013.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon, for family and friends of alcoholics, meets at 7 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peachtree Lane, Yuba City.
– Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) Support Group meets every Tuesday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Adventure Church, located at 876 W Onstott, Frontage Rd, Yuba City. For more information contact (530) 822-9216
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Health and Welfare Committee will hold a regular meeting at 8:30 a.m. at 1160 Civic Center Blvd, Suite A in Yuba City.
– Yuba Water Agency has a regular meeting at 9 a.m. at 1220 F Street, Marysville.
– Yuba City City Council has a regular meeting set for 6 p.m. at 1201 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City.
– Marysville City Council will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. followed by a regular meeting at 6 p.m., located 526 C St. in Marysville.
WEDNESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETING
– Regional Housing Authority will meet for a regular session at 12:15 p.m. at 420 Miles Avenue, Yuba City.
– Marysville Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting at 3:30 p.m. in the district office, located at 1919 B St. in Marysville.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.