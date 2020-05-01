The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– CANCELED: The American Association of University Women’s 27th annual Garden Tour will be held at multiple locations throughout the Yuba-Sutter area. These self-guided tours will take a look at some of the area’s most beautiful gardens. For more information, For more information, visit www.mvyc-ca.aauw.net.
– POSTPONED: The Stonyford Rodeo has been postponed until further notice. For more information, visit www.stonycreekhorsemen.org or follow the Stony Creek Horsemen’s Facebook page.
– CANCELED: Comedy Night, hosted by the Colusa Rural Firefighters Association, has been canceled.
– POSTPONED: Sutter Buttes Day 2020 has been postponed until further notice.
– POSTPONED: Cast & Blast, hosted by Kittle’s Outdoor and Sport Co., has been postponed until further notice. For more information, call 458-4868.
– SOLD OUT: The Alcouffe Center, 9185 Marysville Road, Oregon House, will host a drive-thru crab dinner from 2-4 p.m. The center has teamed up with Mahoney’s Seafood of Sacramento to provide a $35 plate that includes two cleaned and cooked half portions of Dungeness crab, 6-8 large shrimp with cocktail dipping sauce, 1/4 pound mixed spring salad with your choice of dressing and 1 corn cobbett. Two local vineyards, Lucero Vineyards and Grant-Marie Winery, have also joined the event and are offering bottles of wine to pair with the meal. Orders must be preordered online as only 100 plates will be served. For more information, visit http://www.alcouffecenter.org/Alcouffe/drivers/crab-dinner-drive-thru/.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– Four planes will be laying out a heart pattern with air show smokes over Adventist Health/Rideout at 10 a.m. to show support for first responders and essential workers. The planes will be from the West Coast Ravens RV Formation Team.
– POSTPONED: The Stonyford Rodeo has been postponed until further notice. For more information, visit www.stonycreekhorsemen.org or follow the Stony Creek Horsemen’s Facebook page.
– CANCELED: The local Cinco de Mayo celebration, that usually takes place on the closest Sunday to May 5 each year, has been canceled for now. Organizers hope to reschedule at a later date.