The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts will host a virtual happy hour via Zoom at 5 p.m. This event offers an opportunity to interact with art-minded people. The event can be accessed at https://zoom.us/j/94876653855 or people can call in at 1-301-715-8592. The meeting ID is 948-7665-3855. If someone has questions or needs assistance with Zoom, call Abbie Cesena at 713-8784.
– First 5 Yuba County Children & Families Commission will host “Concerts for Kids! Live with Sideshow Joe,” starting at 9:30 a.m. SideShow Joe brings pre-school fun, puppets, stories and songs to this half hour of live entertainment available via Facebook Live. To watch, tune into www.facebook.com/SideShowJoeYC/.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– There will be an “Everyday Hero Celebration” from noon-6 p.m. at Hope Point Nazarene Church, 600 N George Washington Blvd., Yuba City. This will be a drive-through event for first responders, healthcare workers, teachers, grocery store employees, city, county or state employees, fast food employees or any other frontline worker. The event will feature a chance to win gift cards to local businesses, T-shirts and more. There will also be cookies, stickers and a photo booth.
– The Yuba City Certified Farmers Market will return from 8 a.m.-noon at the Townsquare Fountain. It’s asked that people follow the proper guidelines in regards to COVID-19 from www.cdc.gov. Per CDFA rules, the market will only have fresh fruit, produce and food-related items until given the clear by the state to allow craft vendors.
– Tom Galvin, who has joined forces with a lineup of local musicians and Yuba Sutter Arts, will host a tribute to Bob Dylan at 7 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page. Videos of musicians’ performances will be interspersed with a live commentary from Galvin along with photos and other memorabilia from Dylan’s life.
– “Plumas Lake Cruise Night,” will be held at Eufay Wood Park, on the corner of River Oaks Boulevard and Hidden Creek Way, Plumas Lake, from 6:30-9 p.m. to support local graduating high school students. Bring your classic car, hot rods, motorcycles and ATVs and other vehicles for an evening of social distancing fun. Food will be available from Rolling Rock Pizza, Potato Potato, A Ke Taco and Rosie’s Snow Cone.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.