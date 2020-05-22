The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
NOTICE
– Many government and some private businesses may be closed Monday, May 25, in observance of Memorial Day.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– There will be an “Everyday Hero Celebration” from noon-6 p.m. at Hope Point Nazarene Church, 600 N George Washington Blvd., Yuba City. This will be a drive-through event for first responders, healthcare workers, teachers, grocery store employees, city, county or state employees, fast food employees or any other frontline worker. The event will feature a chance to win gift cards to local businesses, T-shirts and more. There will also be cookies, stickers and a photo booth.
– The Yuba City Certified Farmers Market will return from 8 a.m.-noon at the Townsquare Fountain. The market will be implementing precautions to ensure the safety of the customers and asks that all attendees do the same. It’s asked that people follow the proper guidelines in regards to COVID-19 from www.cdc.gov. Per CDFA rules, the market will only have fresh fruit, produce and food-related items until given the clear by the state to allow craft vendors.
– Tom Galvin, who has joined forces with a lineup of local musicians and Yuba Sutter Arts, will host a tribute to Bob Dylan at 7 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page. Videos of musicians’ performances will be interspersed with a live commentary from Galvin along with photos and other memorabilia from Dylan’s life.
– “Plumas Lake Cruise Night,” will be held at Eufay Wood Park, on the corner of River Oaks Boulevard and Hidden Creek Way, Plumas Lake, from 6:30-9 p.m. to support local graduating high school students. Bring your classic car, hot rods, motorcycles and ATVs and other vehicles for an evening of social distancing fun. Food will be available from Rolling Rock Pizza, Potato Potato, A Ke Taco and Rosie’s Snow Cone.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.
MONDAY
EVENTS
– Sierra View Memorial Park Cemetery, 4900 Olive Ave., Olivehurst, will host a downsized Memorial Day ceremony, starting at 10 a.m. Social distancing will be enforced and no more than 10 people can gather at each spot. The cemetery is also asking the community to place flags and crosses around the grounds on Saturday, May 23, while following physical distancing and safety protocols.
– There are plans to open the Museum of Forgotten Warriors from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. For more information, call 742-3090 or visit www.museumofforgottenwarriors.org.
– A Memorial Day service will be held at the Colusa Cemetery, 1974 Wilson Ave., Colusa, at 8 a.m. To adhere to current social distancing regulations, the service will be limited and will include a flag salute, the National Anthem and volley of fire.
– A Memorial Day service will be held at the Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, 1741 Wescott Road, Colusa, at 9 a.m. To adhere to current social distancing regulations, the service will be limited and will include a flag salute, the National Anthem and volley of fire.
– A Memorial Day service will be held at the Williams Cemetery, 2438 Zumwalt Road, Williams, at 10 a.m. To adhere to current social distancing regulations, the service will be limited and will include a flag salute, the National Anthem and volley of fire.
– Sons of the Union Veterans of the Civil War, Henry C. Veatch Camp No. 30, a Civil War reenactors group, will be hosting a short ceremony at the Marysville Historic Cemetery at 9:30 a.m. and then will head to Sutter and Gridley after that. The public is invited to attend but it’s asked that attendees follow recommended social distancing protocols.
– CANCELED: The Sutter Cemetery District will not be conducting a service on Memorial Day due to COVID-19. The district will be placing the Avenue of Flags out to honor veterans.
– CANCELED: The Wheatland Memorial Day Luncheon, sponsored by the Grace Episcopal Church and Wheatland Historical Society, has been canceled.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 6 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 635-5034.
TUESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Marysville Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Participation is available via teleconference. People can call 1-669-900-9128. The meeting ID number is 989 5875 6068.
– Yuba City Unified School District governing board will meet at 7 p.m. The meeting will be available by visiting www.ycusd.org/agendas and clicking on “May 26, 2020 Audio.” Members of the public who wish to address the board should contact Lora Broad at 822-7601 or lbroad@ycusd.org by noon the day of the meeting.
– Sutter County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. The public can view the meeting live at http://suttercountyca.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx. It’s asked that the public submit comments via email by 1 p.m. the day of the meeting. Comments can be emailed to boardclerk@co.sutter.ca.us. It’s asked that people identify the agenda item they wish to comment on – there’s a 250-word limit.
–Yuba County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. to Join the Zoom meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82451015061?pwd=TGZkU2xLaUVaRWhBaHFjUXlHS3NVdz09 />. People can also call 1-669-900-9128. The meeting ID is 824 5101 5061 and the password is 563469.
– Yuba City Council will host a special meeting/budget workshop at 5 p.m. The meeting will be conducted live over the internet and members of the public can join by visiting https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5726872691011073295. People will have to register for the teleconference. People can email comments to cityclerk@yubacity.net any time before the meeting.
– Wheatland City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Members of the public are invited to participate via Zoom. To join the meeting, visit https://zoom.us/j/91365127381?pwd=MHBEVkVsQkVBRm13TmIvVElaTDVKdz09. People can also call 1-669-900-6833. The meeting ID is 913 6512 738 and the password is 424169. City council members and participants are encouraged to join the meeting 10 minutes early to resolve any potential technical issues before the session starts.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
–Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.