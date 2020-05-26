TODAY’S EVENTS
– Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School will host an end of the year taco sale at St. Bernadette’s Hall, 745 Ware Ave., Colusa, from 2-5 p.m. Carne asada tacos will be sold for $2 each or five for $10. Pull into the parking lot for drive-through orders or use the designated area to order to-go. For information, call 458-4170.
– First 5 Yuba County Children & Families Commission will host “Concerts for Kids! Live with Sideshow Joe,” starting at 5:30 p.m. SideShow Joe brings pre-school fun, puppets, stories and songs to this half hour of live entertainment available via Facebook Live. To watch, tune into www.facebook.com/SideShowJoeYC/.
–The Sutter County Museum will host a certified Farmers Market at the museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City, from 4-7 p.m. All shoppers must be wearing masks and social distancing will be enforced. For more information, call 822-7141.
– The Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce will host a mobile dinner mob at Pete’s Restaurant and Brewhouse, 866 W. Onstott Road, Yuba City, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. to support local business. Place a take-out order by phone or online and pick it up during the event. Chamber ambassadors will be on site to interview the restaurant owners and do a live Facebook feed of participants picking up their orders. Raffle prizes will be given out to random participants. For more information, call 743-6501.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETING
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
GOVERNMENT MEETING
– The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at noon. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978. Participants are asked to mute their phone when not speaking. Those that would like to participate in the Public Comment portion of the meeting or would like to comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 501-3309 and the Chair will recognize you when it is your turn to speak. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts will host a songwriter workshop via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. To access the meeting, visit https://zoom.us/j/95715335258 and enter meeting ID: 957 1533 5258 or call +1 301 715 8592. For more information, email email@yubasutterarts.org or call 713-8784.