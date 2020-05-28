The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
NOTICE
– The deadline for submitting a video for Yuba Sutter Arts’ Amateur “Any” Talent Show virtual event is on Saturday, May 30, at 5 p.m. All talents are welcome. Videos must be no more than three minutes in length, all materials must be family friendly, all ages are welcome to participate, entries can be submitted individually or with groups of any size, and it’s asked that people not submit if they are or have been a professional. Email videos to email@yubasutterarts.org along with your name, address and phone number. For more information, contact Gay Galvin at 419-376-1339.
TODAY
EVENTS
– The Creative Light Theater will present the original musical, “The Invisibles,” at 7 p.m. at the Embassy Theater, 1179 Eager Road, Live Oak. Admission is free and there will be open seating. Join Julia and her friends on a journey of navigating life’s curveballs, thrills, relationship challenges, hurdles and true love. For more information, call 671-3160.
– POSTPONED: The performance of country music singer Filmore at Colusa Casino Resort, 3770 State Route 45, Colusa, has been postponed until Sept. 26. For more information, call 458-8844.
– CANCELED: Journey, with the Pretenders, at Toyota Amphitheater, 2677 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland, has been canceled.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba City Certified Farmers’ Market will take place from 8 a.m.-noon at the Townsquare Fountain in Yuba City. The market is implementing precautions to ensure safety of customers and asks attendees consider the vendors as well. The market will include fresh fruit, produce and food-related items only until the state allows craft vendors as well. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– Adventure Church of Yuba City is celebrating 2020 seniors by hosting a drive-through graduation ceremony in the K-Mart parking lot from 10 a.m. until noon. Every graduate who registers will hear their name called, walk on-stage, have their picture shown on the jumbo screens, and receive their recognition. This event is for any graduating senior in the Yuba-Sutter area. To register, complete the form located at https://forms.gle/CE2YEYLK3GvSFgkn9. For more information, email greg@acyc.family.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.