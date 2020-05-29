The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
NOTICES:
– The deadline for submitting a video for Yuba Sutter Arts’ Amateur “Any” Talent Show virtual event has been extended to Saturday, May 30, at 5 p.m. All talents are welcome. Videos must be no more than three minutes in length, all materials must be family friendly, all ages are welcome to participate, entries can be submitted individually or with groups of any size, and it’s asked that people not submit if they are or have been a professional. Email videos to email@yubasutterarts.org along with your name, address and phone number. For more information, contact Gay Galvin at 419-376-1339.
– Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Yuba Feather Museum in Forbestown will be closed for the summer season and tours, events and meetings are suspended. Updates will be posted on the Yuba Feather Museum Facebook page. Security and maintenance of the museum will continue. For more information, call 675-1025 or visit the Facebook page.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba City Certified Farmers’ Market will take place from 8 a.m.-noon at the Townsquare Fountain in Yuba City. The market is implementing precautions to ensure safety of customers and asks attendees consider the vendors as well. The market will include fresh fruit, produce and food-related items only until the state allows craft vendors as well. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– Adventure Church of Yuba City is celebrating 2020 seniors by hosting a drive-through graduation ceremony in the K-Mart parking lot from 10 a.m. until noon. Every graduate who registers will hear their name called, walk on-stage, have their picture shown on the jumbo screens, and receive their recognition. This event is for any graduating senior in the Yuba-Sutter area. To register, complete the form located at https://forms.gle/CE2YEYLK3GvSFgkn9. For more information, email greg@acyc.family.
– The Creative Light Theater will present the original musical, “The Invisibles,” at 7 p.m. at the Embassy Theater, 1179 Eager Road, Live Oak. Admission is free and there will be open seating. Join Julia and her friends on a journey of navigating life’s curveballs, thrills, relationship challenges, hurdles and true love. For more information, call 671-3160.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.
MONDAY
EVENTS
– The Creative Light Theater will present the original musical, “The Invisibles,” at 7 p.m. at the Embassy Theater, 1179 Eager Road, Live Oak. Admission is free and there will be open seating. Join Julia and her friends on a journey of navigating life’s curveballs, thrills, relationship challenges, hurdles and true love. For more information, call 671-3160.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 6 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 635-5034.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
– The Creative Light Theater will present the original musical, “The Invisibles,” at 7 p.m. at the Embassy Theater, 1179 Eager Road, Live Oak. Admission is free and there will be open seating. Join Julia and her friends on a journey of navigating life’s curveballs, thrills, relationship challenges, hurdles and true love. For more information, call 671-3160.
– The Artist’s Alchemy program will feature special guest Sue Graue, a nature photographer at 4 p.m. live on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Council will meet at 6 p.m. The meeting will be via web conference at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4241956948932117263. People will have to register for the teleconference. People can email comments to cityclerk@yubacity.net anytime before the meeting or before the hearing is closed on the agenda item. It’s asked that people identify the agenda item they wish to address in the comments.
– The Marysville City Council is scheduled to have a meeting at 6 p.m. The public can watch the meeting via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/s/88000825934. Registration will be required for this and future meetings. People can also call 1-669-900-9128 and enter the meeting ID 880 0082 5934.
– The Colusa City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Members of the public can view the meeting live through Zoom at www.zoom.us/join and using the meeting ID 97697169613. Those who wish to comment are asked to submit by emailing cityclerk@cityofcolusa.com or dropping of a comment at City Hall 425 Webster St., Colusa, in the dropbox – comments submitted in the dropbox must need to be dropped off by 4 p.m. the day of the meeting.
– The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978. Participants are asked to mute their phone when not speaking. Those that would like to participate in the Public Comment portion of the meeting or would like to comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 501-3309 and the Chair will recognize you when it is your turn to speak. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.