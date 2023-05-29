TODAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon, for family and friends of alcoholics, meets at 7 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peachtree Lane, Yuba City.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Yuba Water Agency has a special meeting for the Board of Directors at 9 a.m. at 1220 F Street, Marysville.
– The Olivehurst Public Utilities District Fire Department and Safety Committee will hold a regular meeting at 4 p.m in the Board Chambers, located at 1970 9th Ave. in Olivehurst. Link and password for Hybrid Committee Meeting will be available online at www.opud.org or contact the OPUD Business Office at 530-743-4657.
– The Olivehurst Public Utilities District Parks and Recreation Committee will hold a regular meeting at 5 p.m in the Board Chambers, located at 1970 9th Ave. in Olivehurst. Link and password for Hybrid Committee Meeting will be available online at www.opud.org or contact the OPUD Business Office at 530-743-4657.
EVENTS
– Blue Zone Project Yuba-Sutter hosts a Sutter Bike Path Moai at 6 p.m. on Township Road.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba-Sutter Improv Club will be held at the Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E Street, Marysville, starting at 6:30 p.m. Organizers said improv teaches you the importance of accessing your inner child and gives you permission to “play pretend” again with others. Attendees are advised to come with an open mind and leave all judgments at the door. Club attendance is free but a basic artist membership in Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is encouraged to help offset costs. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Take off pounds sensibly hosts a weigh-in and meeting each Tuesday beginning with the weigh-in at 10 a.m. at 5730 Packard Avenue, suite 100, Marysville. For more information call 530-742-7013.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
– Community Helpers' StoryTime begins at 10 a.m. at the Yuba County Library. Registration is required.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Valley Quilt Guild meets at 6:30 p.m. at 703 B Street, Marysville.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Olivehurst Public Utilities District Water and Wastewater Committee will hold a regular meeting at 5:45 p.m in the Board Chambers, located at 1970 9th Ave. in Olivehurst. Link and password for Hybrid Committee Meeting will be available online at www.opud.org or contact the OPUD Business Office at 530-743-4657.