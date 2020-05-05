TODAY’S EVENTS
– First 5 Yuba County Children & Families Commission will host “Concerts for Kids! Live with Sideshow Joe,” starting at 5:30 p.m. SideShow Joe brings pre-school fun, puppets, stories and songs to this half hour of live entertainment available via Facebook Live. To watch, tune into www.facebook.com/SideShowJoeYC/.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Reclamation District No. 70 will have its monthly meeting at 9:30 a.m. via teleconference call with public access at 1138 Fourth St., Meridian.
– CANCELED: Live Oak City Council meeting has been canceled.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts will host an Open Mic Spoken Word/Poetry event, moderated by Tom Galvin, via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. The event can be accessed at https://zoom.us/j/91461542440. People can call in at 1-301-715-8592. The meeting ID is 914-6154-2440. If someone has questions or needs assistance with Zoom, call Abbie Cesena at 713-8784.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– CANCELED: American Legion Post 705 meeting has been canceled.