The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– There will be an “Air Force Salutes Flyover” from the Beale Air Force Base 9th Reconnaissance Wing throughout northern California. Takeoff will be at noon. At 12:10 p.m., they are scheduled to fly over Sutter Urgent Care in Yuba City and Adventist Health/Rideout in Marysville. For more information, visit www.beale.af.mil or the Beale Air Force Base Facebook page.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Yuba County Board of Supervisors will have a special meeting at 2 p.m. Members of the public can participate in the meeting by teleconference at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86445721540?pwd=YmhvMG4zbDFBN0ZoWjB4Zys4S1dxUT09 or by calling 1-669-900-9128. The meeting ID is 864 4572 1540 and the password is 328192.
– Sutter County Board of Supervisors will have a special meeting at 3 p.m. There will be an audio recording available following the meeting at http://suttercountyca.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx. The public is not permitted to attend in person. Public comments can be emailed to boardclerk@co.sutter.ca.us anytime before the meeting. Members of the public will only be allowed to address the board with respect to items listed on the agenda. At this time, comments can’t be taken during the meeting.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.