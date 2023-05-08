TODAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon, for family and friends of alcoholics, meets at 7 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peachtree Lane, Yuba City.
– Take off pounds sensibly hosts a weigh-in and meeting beginning at 10 a.m. at 5730 Packard Avenue, suite 100, Marysville. For more information call 530-742-7013.
– Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) Support Group meets from 6:30-8 p.m. at Adventure Church, located at 876 W Onstott, Frontage Rd, Yuba City. For more information contact (530) 822-9216.
EVENTS
– Blue Zone Project Yuba-Sutter hosts a Sutter Bike Path Moai at 6 p.m. on Township Road.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba-Sutter Improv Club will be held at the Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E Street, Marysville, starting at 6:30 p.m. Organizers said improv teaches you the importance of accessing your inner child and gives you permission to “play pretend” again with others. Attendees are advised to come with an open mind and leave all judgments at the door. Club attendance is free but a basic artist membership in Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is encouraged to help offset costs. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
– The Yuba County Democratic Central Committee will meet at 6 p.m. at Round Table Pizza, located at 202 9th St. in Marysville.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Marysville Joint Unified School District has a board meeting at 5:30 p.m. at 1919 B Street, Marysville.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors has a regular meeting at 3 p.m. at 1201 Civic Center Blvd. in Yuba City.
– The Yuba City Unified School District has a governing board meeting at 7 p.m. at 425 Plumas Blvd., Suite 200, in Yuba City.
WEDNESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Feather River West Levee Financing Authority has a Board of Directors meeting at 2 p.m. at 1201 Civic Center Blvd, Yuba City.
– Sutter County Board of Education has a meeting at 5:30 p.m. at 970 Klamath Lane, Yuba City.
EVENTS
– Learn how to make beautiful soaps at the Yuba County Library at 4 p.m. for everyone 12 and over. Waivers will need to be signed the day of and please do not register for the class if you are allergic to shea butter. Registration is required.