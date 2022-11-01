TODAY’S EVENTS
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County City Selection Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 4 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Sutter County Health and Welfare Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Fire Department/Safety Committee will hold a virtual meeting, starting at 4 p.m. For more information, call 530-743-4657 or visit www.opud.org.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Parks and Recreation Committee will hold a virtual meeting, starting at 5 p.m. For more information, call 530-743-4657 or visit www.opud.org.
– The Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors will hold a meeting in the board chambers at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth Street, Marysville, starting at 9 a.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information, call 530-741-5038 or email anix@yubawater.org.
– The Yuba City Council will hold a meeting in the council chambers at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City, starting at 6 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will meet at Dancing Tomato Cafee, 990 N. Walton Avenue, Yuba City, starting at 1 p.m. For more information, call Membership Chairperson Marlene Plaxco at 530-695-1821.
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
– The Parents of Addicted Loved Ones support group will hold a meeting at Adventure Church of Yuba City, 876 W. Onstott Frontage Road, Yuba City, from 6:30-8 p.m. Zoom invites are also available for those that are interested. For more information, call Adventure Church Yuba City at 530-822-9216.
– Take off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) will meet at Yuba County Health & Human Services, 5730 Packard Street, Suite 100, Marysville. Weigh in begins at 10 a.m. and the meeting will start at 11 a.m. For more information, call 530-742-7013.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 6:30-9 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://asdsc.org.
– The Yuba-Sutter Improv Club, with Shamaya Sutton and Tyler Zepp, will be held at the Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E Street, Marysville, starting at 6:30 p.m. Organizers said improv teaches you the importance of accessing your inner child and gives you permission to “play pretend” again with others. Attendees are advised to come with an open mind and leave all judgments at the door. A basic artist membership in Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is encouraged to help offset costs. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
– The Yuba City/Marysville Christian Women’s Connection will hold their monthly luncheon in the Plaza Room at Hillcrest Plaza, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The inclusive luncheon costs $21 and the public is welcome to attend. This month’s theme is “autumn bounty” and will include speakers Chanta Apodaca of 2 Bits Express and educational administrator and soprano Wilma Pickerell as well as music by Karlene Jones. For more information, call Bettielou 530-674-3499 or Sue 530-300-6119.
WEDNESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Colusa County Planning Commission will hold a meeting at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.countyofcolusa.org.
– The Board of Trustees of Reclamation District Number 70 will hold its monthly
board meeting in the Reclamation District office at 1138 Fourth Street, Meridian, starting at 9:30 a.m. For more information, call 530-696-2569.
– The Yuba Community College District Governing Board will hold a special meeting in the Yuba Community College District, Sutter County Campus, 3301 E. Onstott Road, Room 222, Yuba City, starting at 10:30 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yccde.edu.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Water and Waterwaste Committee will hold a virtual meeting, starting at 5:45 p.m. For more information, call 530-743-4657 or visit www.opud.org.
– The Yuba County Children’s Wellness and Child Abuse Prevention Council will hold a meeting in the Maidu Conference Room at Yuba County One Stop, 1114 Yuba Street, Marysville, starting at 8 a.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information, contact Council Secretary Liz Corniel at (530)749-6354.
– The Live Oak City Council will hold a meeting in the council chambers at 9955 Live Oak Boulevard, Live Oak, starting at 6 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.liveoakcity.org.
– The Sutter County Planning Commission will hold a meeting in the council chambers at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.