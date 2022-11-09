TODAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host an event entitled “ARTrium Vibes” at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, starting at 5 p.m. End your workday with a chance to spend a fun, relaxing evening while you wind down, have a cocktail, or a glass of wine and listen to some fabulous live music! This month’s installment will be an open mic style event where attendees can bring their instrument and play, sing a song or two or read your original poetry or prose. Tickets include one drink and are available in advance online or at the door while supplies last. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter-Yuba Behavioral Health Advisory Board will hold a meeting in the Innovation Room at the Sutter County Library, 750 Forbes Avenue, Yuba City, starting at 5 p.m. For more information, call 530-822-7327.
– The Yuba Community College District Governing Board will hold a meeting at Yuba College, 2088 N. Beale Road, Building 300-Flavors, Marysville, starting at 5 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yccd.edu.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will meet at 2 Bits, 1272 Colusa Avenue, Yuba City, starting at 9 a.m. For more information, call Membership Chairperson Marlene Plaxco at 530-695-1821.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, in collaboration with Tri-County Diversity, will offer monthly movies on the second Friday of every month at the Burrows Theater, 630 E Street, Marysville. Doors at 6 p.m., film starts at 6:30 p.m. This month, “A Marine Story” will be screened. A $5 donation is suggested. For more information, call 530-763-2413.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a readers’ theater performance of letters home from service members on the front lines on the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Facebook page and YouTube channel, starting at 10 a.m. Through their words, we see them as more than just soldiers, but as parents, siblings, a child, a spouse, a fiancé, or best friend expressing their hopes, fears and love. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– In honor of Veterans Day, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a special gallery reception featuring the work of three local veterans turned professional artists after their time in service at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, starting at 5 p.m. Featured veteran artists Aaron Burks and Bert Johnson, both visual artists, and ceramist Drew Sallee will have works on display alongside visual artists Theater Gallery anchor artists, George Unpingco, Dude Green, and Jesse Harris. The reception is free and open to the public. Appetizers and drinks will be served. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– The 19th annual Yuba-Sutter Veterans Parade will be held on D Street in Marysville, starting at 11 a.m. The parade is held each year to honor all past and present Veterans who have honorably served our country. For more information, call Cindy Verrill at 530-701-7349.