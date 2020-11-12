The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– There will be a blood drive through Vitalant from noon-3:30 p.m. at Boyd Hall, 1895 Lassen Blvd., Yuba City. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are requested to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, visit www.donors.vitalant.org or call 893-5433.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a pop-up art exhibit for those who miss the Veterans Day event from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at YSAC, 624 E St., Marysville. This is a chance to take a look at the artwork displayed throughout Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s facility before it’s gone. Social distancing practices will be in effect.
– Swan Tours, led by California Department of Fish and Wildlife naturalists, will take place from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. in Yuba County rice fields. This is an excursion into a prime Pacific Flyway overwintering grounds. Tours focus on the ancient tundra swan but participants could also see an assortment of geese, ducks, shorebirds and raptors. Each tour lasts about two hours and is limited to 30 participants. For more information, visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/regions/2/swan-tours.
– The second annual Lotus Moon Lantern Festival will be held at Ellis Lake in Marysville to celebrate life and remember those who passed away, starting at 4 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to wear a mask and stay socially distant from other participating parties. Lotus Moon will be supplying hand sanitizer and masks in each lantern kit. For more information call 916-895-4911.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)