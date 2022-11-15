TODAY’S EVENTS
– Blue Zones Project will host a purpose workshop at 989 Plumas Street, Yuba City, from 5:30-7 p.m. For more information, email bzpyubasutter@sharecare.com or visit ys.bluezonesproject.com.
– The Colusa County Farm Bureau will host their annual meeting at Rocco’s Banquet Hall, 538 Main Street, Colusa, from 10 a.m. until noon. Guest speakers will include Anastasia Allen, Colusa County Ag Commissioner, and Matt Barr, field claims manager of the NAU Country western branch. Coffee and pastries will be provided by George Petersen Insurance. Admission costs $25 for non-members and CCFB members can attend for free. For more information or to RSVP, contact Monica Sankey at 530-458-5130 or email monica@coluswafarmbureau.com. Reservations will be accepted through Nov. 11.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Marysville City Council will hold a meeting via Zoom, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.marysville.ca.us.
– The Yuba City Council will hold a meeting in the council chambers at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City, starting at 6 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will meet at Dancing Tomato Cafee, 990 N. Walton Avenue, Yuba City, starting at 1 p.m. For more information, call Membership Chairperson Marlene Plaxco at 530-695-1821.
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
– The Parents of Addicted Loved Ones support group will hold a meeting at Adventure Church of Yuba City, 876 W. Onstott Frontage Road, Yuba City, from 6:30-8 p.m. Zoom invites are also available for those that are interested. For more information, call Adventure Church Yuba City at 530-822-9216.
– Take off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) will meet at Yuba County Health & Human Services, 5730 Packard Street, Suite 100, Marysville. Weigh in begins at 10 a.m. and the meeting will start at 11 a.m. For more information, call 530-742-7013.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 6:30-9 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://asdsc.org.
– The Yuba-Sutter Improv Club, with Shamaya Sutton and Tyler Zepp, will be held at the Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E Street, Marysville, starting at 6:30 p.m. Organizers said improv teaches you the importance of accessing your inner child and gives you permission to “play pretend” again with others. Attendees are advised to come with an open mind and leave all judgments at the door. A basic artist membership in Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is encouraged to help offset costs. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
– The Yuba County Republicans Central Committee will meet from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Hallwood Community Church of the Nazarene, 2825 State Highway 20, Hallwood. For more information, call 777-5021.
WEDNESDAY’S EVENTS
– The Colusa County Office of Education will host a McKinney Vento and Foster Youth 101 workshop, starting at 3:30 p.m. For more information or to register, call 530-473-1350 or email preventionservices@ccoe.net.
– Local artist and Yuba College Art Professor Emerita Sara Sealander will host a gallery talk to discuss her newest drawings of trash at the Burrows Center for the Arts, 624 E Street, Marysville, from 5-7 p.m. At least 45 of these works will be on display in addition to a few ceramic pieces and some plastic surprises from the 1980s. Sealander will also be sharing about her art and journey during this post COVID-19 period and the effect the pandemic had on her artwork. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– CANCELED: The Wheatland Union High School District Board meeting has been canceled. For more information, visit www.wheatlandhigh.org.
– The Commissioners of the Regional Housing Authority will hold a meeting at the Richland Neighborhood Center, 420 Miles Avenue, Yuba City, starting at 12:15 p.m. For more information, call 530-671-0220 or visit www.RegionalHA.org.
– CANCELED: The Sutter County Planning Commission meeting has been canceled. The next regular meeting is scheduled to take place Dec. 7, starting at 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Live Oak City Council will hold a meeting in the council chambers at 9955 Live Oak Boulevard, Live Oak, starting at 6 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.liveoakcity.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The local Toastmasters Public Speaking Club will hold a meeting via Zoom, starting at 5:30 p.m. During the meeting, short speeches of five to seven minutes are timed and evaluated. For more information or to get the Zoom link information, call Joyce at 530-300-6712 or Chuck at 805-403-2024. Toastmasters is a worldwide public speaking organization. For more information, visit www.toastmasters.org.