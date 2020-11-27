The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
CLOSURES
– Yuba City Hall will be closed during the Thanksgiving holiday period, Nov. 23 through Nov. 27. The city’s police and fire services will remain at full staffing during the Thanksgiving closure. City Hall will reopen on Monday, Nov. 30.
TODAY
EVENTS
– The Arbuckle Revitalization Committee will host an inaugural Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at the LaVanche Hursh Park gazebo, located at the corner of Fifth and Hall Streets in Arbuckle from 6-7 p.m. In addition to lighting the town Christmas tree for the first time this holiday season, there will also be hot cocoa, candy canes and caroling. For more information, visit the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee Facebook page.
– POSTPONED: The Acting Company’s production “Bus Stop” has been postponed. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– Swan Tours, led by California Department of Fish and Wildlife naturalists, will take place from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. in Yuba County rice fields. This is an excursion into a prime Pacific Flyway overwintering grounds. Tours focus on the ancient tundra swan but participants could also see an assortment of geese, ducks, shorebirds and raptors. Each tour lasts about two hours. For more information, visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/regions/2/swan-tours.
– Tom Galvin will host a songwriter workshop for songwriters of all skill levels or those who would like to explore the craft at 1 p.m. via Zoom. To join the meeting, visit zoom.us/j/95715335258
– The Farmer’s Daughter, in conjunction with the Colon Cancer Coalition, will host a virtual 5K run to raise money and awareness for colon cancer and remember Colusa County native Laurel Ash Stevens on what would have been her 38th birthday. Participants are asked to join The Farmer’s Daughter via Facebook Live at 9 a.m. while they run from their location of choice. Registration is $25 for adults and $10 for children and can be completed at https://one.bidpal.net/farmersdaughter/welcome. For more information, visit The Farmer’s Daughter Facebook page.
– Santa Claus will arrive at the Yuba Sutter Marketplace, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City, at noon. People can meet outside the main entrance near Verizon Wireless and watch as Santa is escorted by the Yuba City Police and Fire departments with lights and sirens to welcome Santa to the marketplace. After arrival, people can parade along with Santa as he makes the trip to his holiday lodge located near the food court across from Free Time Java. The arrival will be followed by performances from Riley’s Cheer Academy and Riley’s Gymnastics Academy. Photo opportunities will be available and there will be room for spacing in line. It’s also asked that people wear facial coverings (they can be removed for photos). For more information, visit www.shopyubasuttermarketplace.com.
– POSTPONED: The Acting Company’s production “A Very Merry Musical Switcheroo” has been postponed. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
– POSTPONED: The Acting Company’s production “Bus Stop” has been postponed. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.
