TODAY'S EVETNS
– A blood drive will be held at Maxwell High School, 515 Oak Street, Maxwell, from 9 a.m. until noon. Appointments are encouraged but not required. Donors will receive a $10 Amazon gift card. For more information or to make an appointment, call Vitalant at 530-893-5433 or visit www.vitalant.org.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Fire Department/Safety Committee will hold a meeting in the board chambers, 1970 Ninth Street, Olivehurst, starting at 4 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information, call 530-743-4657.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the board chambers at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City, starting at 3 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
– The Parents of Addicted Loved Ones support group will hold a meeting at Adventure Church of Yuba City, 876 W. Onstott Frontage Road, Yuba City, from 6:30-8 p.m. Zoom invites are also available for those that are interested. For more information, call Adventure Church Yuba City at 530-822-9216.
– Take off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) will meet at Yuba County Health & Human Services, 5730 Packard Street, Suite 100, Marysville. Weigh in begins at 10 a.m. and the meeting will start at 11 a.m. For more information, call 530-742-7013.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 6:30-9 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://asdsc.org.
– The Yuba-Sutter Improv Club, with Shamaya Sutton and Tyler Zepp, will be held at the Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E Street, Marysville, starting at 6:30 p.m. Organizers said improv teaches you the importance of accessing your inner child and gives you permission to “play pretend” again with others. Attendees are advised to come with an open mind and leave all judgments at the door. A basic artist membership in Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is encouraged to help offset costs. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
WEDNESDAY'S EVENTS
– The Yuba Gardens Music Department will host a “spaghetti and bingo food fun night” at the VFW Post 4095 Hall, 4756 Powerline Road, Olivehurst. Dinner will be served from 6-7 p.m. and bingo, music and a raffle will follow. Presale tickets are available for $20. Tickets will also be sold at the door for $25. Children six and under can attend for free.
For more information or to purchase tickets, contact band director and event planner Becky Stewert at rstewart@mjusd.k12.ca.us.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Parks and Recreation Committee will hold a meeting in the board chambers, 1970 Ninth Street, Olivehurst, starting at 4:45 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information, call 530-743-4657.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Water and Waterwaste Committee will hold a meeting in the board chambers, 1970 Ninth Street, Olivehurst, starting at 5:45 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information, call 530-743-4657.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Dementia and Alzheimer's Caregiver Support Group will hold a meeting in the Fireside Room located next to the First Presbyterian Church, 326 Jay St., Colusa, from 10-11:30 a.m. The meetings are confidential and are open to all that are interested. For more information, call 530-458-5231.
–The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will meet at IHOP, 1310 Franklin Road, Yuba City, starting at 9 a.m. For more information, call Membership Chairperson Marlene Plaxco at 530-695-1821.
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The local Toastmasters Public Speaking Club will hold a meeting via Zoom, starting at 5:30 p.m. During the meeting, short speeches of five to seven minutes are timed and evaluated. For more information or to get the Zoom link information, call Joyce at 530-300-6712 or Chuck at 805-403-2024. Toastmasters is a worldwide public speaking organization. For more information, visit www.toastmasters.org.