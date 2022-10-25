TODAY’S EVENTS
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– CONTINUED: The Sutter Community Affordable Housing Board meeting has been continued to Tuesday, Dec. 27. For more information, call 530-671-0220.
– The Yuba County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the board chambers at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth Street, Marysville, starting at 9 a.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.co.yuba.ca.us.
– The Yuba City Unified School District Governing Board will hold a meeting in the boardroom at the district office, 750 Palora Avenue, Yuba City, starting at 7 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.ycusd.org.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the board chambers at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City, starting at 3 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting in the boardroom at the district office, 1919 B Street, Marysville, starting at 4:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.mjusd.com.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
– The Parents of Addicted Loved Ones support group will hold a meeting at Adventure Church of Yuba City, 876 W. Onstott Frontage Road, Yuba City, from 6:30-8 p.m. Zoom invites are also available for those that are interested. For more information, call Adventure Church Yuba City at 530-822-9216.
– Take off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) will meet at Yuba County Health & Human Services, 5730 Packard Street, Suite 100, Marysville. Weigh in begins at 10 a.m. and the meeting will start at 11 a.m. For more information, call 530-742-7013.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 6:30-9 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://asdsc.org.
– The Yuba-Sutter Improv Club, with Shamaya Sutton and Tyler Zepp, will be held at the Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E Street, Marysville, starting at 6:30 p.m. Organizers said improv teaches you the importance of accessing your inner child and gives you permission to “play pretend” again with others. Attendees are advised to come with an open mind and leave all judgments at the door. A basic artist membership in Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is encouraged to help offset costs. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
WEDNESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Wheatland Union High School District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting in room G-1 at Wheatland Union High School, 1010 Wheatland Road, Wheatland, starting at 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.wheatlandhigh.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– The Dementia and Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group will hold a meeting in the Fireside Room located next to the First Presbyterian Church, 326 Jay St., Colusa, from 10-11:30 a.m. The meetings are confidential and are open to all that are interested. For more information, call 530-458-5231.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Valley Quilt Guild will hold a meeting at the CalTrans building, 703 B Street, Marysville. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. For More information, visit www.valleyquiltguild.com.