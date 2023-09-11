TODAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon, for family and friends of alcoholics, meets at 7 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peachtree Lane, Yuba City.
EVENTS
– Computer Basics with Health and Human Services begins at noon for ages 60 and over at the Yuba County Library in Marysville. Learn how to use a computer, create an email, utilize your computer's camera for video chatting, and more. Registration is required. For more information contact 530-749-6200 or HHSD_Digital_Literacy@co.yuba.ca.us.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Sutter County Board of Supervisors will have a regular meeting at 3 p.m. at 1201 Civic Center Blvd. in Yuba City.
– Yuba City Unified School District Governing Board has a closed session meeting at 6 p.m. and an open session meeting at 7 p.m. at 425 Plumas Blvd., Suite 200, in Yuba City.
– Alliance for Hispanic Advancement has a monthly board meeting at 5:30 p.m. downstairs at El Zarape, 1005 Stafford Way, Yuba City.
WEDNESDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Alzheimer’s & Dementia Caregiver Support Group – Yuba-Sutter meets from 2-4 p.m. at 989 Plumas Street, Yuba City in order to build a support system with people who understand. Call 800-272-3900 for more information.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Sutter Butte Flood Control Agency Board of Directors meeting is 1 p.m. inside the Yuba City Council Chambers at 1201 Civic Center Blvd, Yuba City.
