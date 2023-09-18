TODAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon, for family and friends of alcoholics, meets at 7 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peachtree Lane, Yuba City.
– Take off pounds sensibly hosts a weigh-in and meeting each Tuesday beginning with the weigh-in at 10 a.m. at 5730 Packard Avenue, suite 100, Marysville. For more information call 530-742-7013.
– Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) Support Group meets every Tuesday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Adventure Church, located at 876 W Onstott, Frontage Rd, Yuba City. For more information contact (530) 822-9216.
– A Narcotics Anonymous Meeting is set for every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at 1747 State Highway 20, Colusa.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba-Sutter Improv Club will be held at the Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E Street, Marysville, starting at 6:30 p.m. Organizers said improv teaches you the importance of accessing your inner child and gives you permission to “play pretend” again with others. Attendees are advised to come with an open mind and leave all judgments at the door. Club attendance is free but a basic artist membership in Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is encouraged to help offset costs. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
– Widowed Persons Group of Sutter/Yuba Breakfast will meet at 9 a.m. at International House of Pancakes (IHOP), 1310 Franklin Road, Yuba City.
EVENTS
– Yuba County Library will celebrate Hispanic/Latino Heritage Month and create a papel picados (punched paper) at 4 p.m. for anyone over six-years-old. Registration is required.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors has a meeting at 9 a.m. at 1220 F Street, Marysville.
– Colusa City Council has a meeting at 6 p.m. inside council chambers at 425 Webster Street in Colusa.
– Yuba City City Council has a meeting of the Housing Successor Agency at 6 p.m. at 1201 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City.
– Health and Welfare Committee has a standing committee meeting at 8:30 a.m. at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., STE. A, Yuba City.
– Marysville City Council has a special meeting at 5:15 p.m. and regular meeting starting at 6 p.m. at 526 C Street, Marysville.
WEDNESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Sutter County Planning Commission has a meeting at 6 p.m. at 1201 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City.
– Yuba County Planning Commission has a meeting at 6 p.m. at 915 8th Street, STE. 123, Marysville.
– The Commissioners of the Regional Housing Authority regular session is canceled.
EVENTS
– Story Time in the Pumpkin Patch Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm, 1415 Pumpkin Lane, Wheatland, begins at 10 a.m. for ages 0-10. The event is hosted by the Yuba County Library in Marysville. No registration is required.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Wheatland Lions Club meets at 6:30 p.m. at 705 3rd Street, Wheatland.