TODAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Take off pounds sensibly hosts a weigh-in and meeting each Tuesday beginning with the weigh-in at 10 a.m. at 5730 Packard Avenue, suite 100, Marysville. For more information call 530-742-7013.
– Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) Support Group meets every Tuesday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Adventure Church, located at 876 W Onstott, Frontage Rd, Yuba City. For more information contact (530) 822-9216.
– A Narcotics Anonymous Meeting is set for every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at 1747 State Highway 20, Colusa.
– Al-Anon, for family and friends of alcoholics, meets at 7 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peachtree Lane, Yuba City.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Colusa City Council has a meeting at 6 p.m. inside council chambers at 425 Webster Street in Colusa. – Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors has a regular meeting at 9 a.m. at 1220 F Street, Marysville
– Three Rivers Levee Improvement Authority will meet at 2:30 p.m. at 915 8th Street, Marysville.
– Yuba City City Council has a meeting at 6 p.m. at 1201 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City.
– Marysville City Council has a closed special meeting at 5 p.m. and a regular meeting at 6 p.m. at 526 C St. in Marysville.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba-Sutter Improv Club will be held at the Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E Street, Marysville, starting at 6:30 p.m. Organizers said improv teaches you the importance of accessing your inner child and gives you permission to “play pretend” again with others. Attendees are advised to come with an open mind and leave all judgments at the door. Club attendance is free but a basic artist membership in Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is encouraged to help offset costs. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
– The Acting Company will hold auditions at 7 pm for its upcoming musical comedy, “I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change.” Auditions will be held at The Acting Company, 815 B Street, Yuba City. Director Foster McManus is looking for 2 men and 2 women – ages 20-50 who are strong singers. For more information, please call the Box Office Monday-Friday at 530-751-1100 between noon and 2 p.m.
– The Yuba City/Marysville Christian Women's Connection monthly luncheon will meet at 11:30 a.m. at Hillcrest Catering, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. The luncheon is $21 inclusive. The Theme is "Sweet as can Bee” featuring local apiary Bramble and Brood. Denise Couch and Emili Robles will share some interesting facts about honey and bees. Please call Bettielou 530-674-3499 or 530-649-5398, or Sue 530-300-6119 for more information.
– Widowed Persons Group of Sutter/Yuba has a breakfast meeting at 9 a.m. at Dancing Tomato, 990 N. Walton Ave, Yuba City.
– The Yuba Sutter Master Chorale will begin rehearsals at 6:30 p.m. for its winter concert season. All interested persons wishing to join the Master Chorale are encouraged to come to First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City, on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Rehearsals are every Tuesday from 7-9 p.m. The winter concert is scheduled for Saturday, December 16, 2023 at
7 p.m. and Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church. For more information contact the Master Chorale at ysmasterchorale@gmail.com.
WEDNESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Olivehurst Public Utility District has a special meeting at 3 p.m. at 1970 9th Avenue, Olivehurst.
– Colusa Planning Commission has a regular meeting at 9 a.m. at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, Colusa.
– Yuba County Children’s Wellness and Child Abuse Prevention Council has a public meeting at 8:30 a.m. at 1114 Yuba Street, Marysville.
– Live Oak City Council has a meeting at 6 p.m. inside council chambers at 9955 Live Oak Boulevard, Live Oak.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Wheatland Lions Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. at 705 3rd Street, Wheatland.
– Colusa County Democrats will meet at 6:30 p.m. at 528 7th Street, Williams.