The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
–The Sutter County Museum will host a certified Farmers Market at the museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City, from 4-7 p.m. All shoppers must be wearing masks and social distancing will be enforced. For more information, call 822-7141.
–The 23rd annual Yuba River Cleanup, hosted by the South Yuba River Citizens League, will clean up areas along the Yuba and Bear Watersheds through Sept. 27. Volunteers can register at yubarivercleanup.org. For more information, call 615-8686, email daniel@yubariver.org or visit yubarivercleanup.org.
– Sutter-Yuba-Colusa University of California Cooperative Extension is hosting a series of four webinars with the second being “Pest Management of Weeds and Diseases in Tomatoes and Insects in Melons” from 3-4 p.m. The webinar is led by Amber Vinchesi-Vahl, UCCE vegetable crops adviser. Registration costs $20 for one webinar, $35 for two, $50 for three or $60 for all four. Link and instructions to join Zoom will be emailed to registrants. For more information, visit www.cesutter.ucanr.edu or call 822-7515.
– The Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation and Chamber of Commerce are hosting a webinar, “Bookkeeping Essentials: Understanding Your Profit and Loss Statement,” at 1:30 p.m. For more information and to register, visit www.yubasutterchamber.com/calendar.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
–The Live Oak City Council will meet at 6 p.m. and the meeting will be livestreamed online. People can email public comments to cmenchaca@liveoakcity.org during the meeting, prior to the close of public comment on an item. For more information on how to view the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.liveoakcity.org.
– The Yuba County Board of Supervisors will have a special meeting at 4:30 p.m. To join the Zoom meeting, people can call 1-669-900-9128. The meeting ID is 852 3468 4926 and the passcode is 110261. For more information on how to access the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yuba.org.
– The Wheatland Union High School District board will have a special meeting at 5:15 p.m. via Zoom. People can participate by calling 1-669-900-9128. The meeting ID is 980 8306 5450 and the passcode is 379301. For more information on how to access the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.wheatlandhigh.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– CANCELED: Sam Hunt: Southside Summer Tour 2020, at Toyota Amphitheater, 2677 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland, has been canceled.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
–The Olivehurst Public Utility District (OPUD) board of directors will meet at 7 p.m. For more information on how to join the virtual meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.opud.org.