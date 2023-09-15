Officials with CalFire sent a warning to the public on Friday regarding the use of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), commonly known as drones, in firefighting airspace.

According to officials, drones entering these airspaces have led to the temporary suspension of critical aerial firefighting operations six times this year. Previously, 2021 saw the most incursions with five reported suspensions. In total, there have been 19 incursions since 2019.

