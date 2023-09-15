Officials with CalFire sent a warning to the public on Friday regarding the use of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), commonly known as drones, in firefighting airspace.
According to officials, drones entering these airspaces have led to the temporary suspension of critical aerial firefighting operations six times this year. Previously, 2021 saw the most incursions with five reported suspensions. In total, there have been 19 incursions since 2019.
“The FAA regularly implements Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFRs) around wildfire areas to protect the safety of aircraft participating in firefighting operations,” CalFire officials said. “All aircraft, including drones, are explicitly prohibited from entering these restricted areas unless they are operated by an agency directly involved in wildfire suppression efforts.”
Officials said that even when a TFR is not in effect, drone pilots are still urged to avoid flying near wildfires because it is considered a crime to interfere with firefighting operations.
“The danger of flying drones near wildfires cannot be overstated,” Jake Sjolund, staff chief for Tactical Air Operations, said in a statement. “Such actions jeopardize lives and have immediate consequences for firefighting agencies' response efforts.”
Officials said when drones are detected near wildfires, fire response agencies must ground their aircraft to mitigate the risk of a midair collision.
“This delay in airborne response poses a significant threat to the safety of firefighters on the ground, residents, and properties in nearby communities,” officials said. “Additionally, it can allow wildfires to expand, putting more lives and resources at risk. Individuals who operate UAS’s without proper authorization over wildfire-affected areas may be found in violation of federal, state, and local laws, regulations, and ordinances, regardless of whether a is in place or not.”
Anyone found to have interfered with wildfire suppression efforts and/or endangered manned aircraft or people on the ground with a UAS can face civil penalties of up to $20,000 and potential criminal prosecution, officials said.