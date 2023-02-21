The temporary increase of CalFresh benefits enacted at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic will expire by the end of March, impacting over 1,400 households in Colusa County, officials said.
A final emergency allotment will be distributed to recipients before the benefits increase expires. Officials said that in April, CalFresh benefits will return to the recipient’s original amount prior to the pandemic.
Also known as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, CalFresh is a federally mandated program that provides monthly benefits to low-income families to help them purchase food.
In March 2020, emergency allotments for CalFresh were authorized to assist families and individuals by providing $95-$400 in additional benefits per family each month. In Colusa County, 1,430 households, or 2,827 individuals, will be impacted by the upcoming decrease in benefits, touching more than 12% of the county’s population, Colusa County Health and Human Services officials said.
CalFresh benefits are determined by individual needs and circumstances including household size, income and deductions. Colusa County residents enrolled in the CalFresh program are encouraged to research additional resources and support available to them to offset this financial deficit, officials said.
Local food assistance programs and organizations for Colusa County include Women, Infants and Children, Family Action Centers of Colusa County, Emergency Food Assistance Program, and the Ministerial Association of Colusa County.