SCUSD Student Board Member Liam McGurk, center, helps raise the transgender flag outside the Serna Center in Sacramento on March 20, . The event was the first annual Trans Day of Visibility flag raising.

 Tribune News Service/The Sacramento Bee

A California bill that would require school employees to out transgender students to their parents will not get a committee hearing, meaning the legislation is effectively dead.

Assembly Bill AB 1314, by Assemblyman Bill Essayli, R-Riverside, was assigned to the Assembly Education Committee, which is chaired by Assemblyman Al Muratsuchi, D-Torrance.

