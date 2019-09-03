LOS ANGELES – Coast Guard officials said late Monday that the bodies of at least 15 people have been found after a 75-foot commercial diving boat erupted in flames near the shoreline of Santa Cruz Island.
Many aboard the vessel Conception were thought to be sleeping below deck when the fire broke out in the predawn hours. Authorities continued their search Monday for possible survivors as the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's coroner office prepared for a mass casualty incident.
"This isn't a day we wanted to wake up to for Labor Day and it's a very tragic event," said Coast Guard Capt. Monica Rochester. "I think we should all be prepared to move into the worst outcome."
Five crew members were already awake when the fire erupted and jumped off the boat, which was 20 yards off shore of the north side of Santa Cruz Island near the Ventura County coast, Rochester said. One crew member remains unaccounted for.
"Our hearts go out to the families of the victims of this terrible tragedy," Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said. "We understand the tremendous burden they are under right now."
Around 3:15 a.m. PDT, Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach watchstanders overheard a mayday call of the boat on fire, according to the agency.
In the garbled emergency call, a man says there are 39 people aboard.
"I can't breathe," the man frantically says.
The five crew members, two with leg injuries, were rescued by a good Samaritan boat, the Grape Escape, according to the agency.
"You can imagine that of all the scenarios, to be in a remote location, have a fire that occurs, have limited, if any, firefighting capabilities ... and to have all of a sudden a fire that spread very, very rapidly – you couldn't ask for a worse situation," Brown said.
Shirley Hansen and her husband, Bob, were jarred awake about 3:30 a.m. by the sound of pounding on the side of their 60-foot fishing boat.
The crew had escaped the Conception by jumping into the ocean, retrieving a dinghy and paddling 200 yards to the Hansens' boat, the Grape Escape, Shirley Hansen said in an interview.
The crew was distraught, some wearing only underwear, she said. One man told the Hansens that his girlfriend was still below deck on the Conception. Another man cried, describing how they had celebrated three passengers' birthdays hours earlier, including that of a 17-year-old girl who was on the diving trip with her parents.
Shirley Hansen said she could see the Conception ablaze from her boat and said there was so much smoke that she had to use an inhaler.
As the Hansens handed out blankets and clothes to the crew, two of the men got back into the dinghy to see if anyone else had jumped overboard.
"But they came back and there was no one that they found," Shirley Hansen said.
As the fog lifted Monday at 2 p.m., at least three rescue vessels were at sea near the sunken dive boat, located in a remote cove at the northernmost end of Santa Cruz Island.
In the shadow of Santa Cruz Island's headlands and rocky fingers a small craft had raised a red-and-white striped flag indicating that there were divers in the water.
Nearby, a Coast Guard cutter sliced through the water, warding off all non-rescue boat traffic: "The captain has extended the security zone to 1 mile."
Kristy Finstad, 41, was helping to lead the Labor Day excursion on the Conception. Hours after the disaster, Finstad's family had not heard from their daughter, a marine biologist who worked for the family company, Worldwide Diving Adventures.
"They've been searching for a long time now," said her brother, Brett Harmeling, 31. "She's extremely strong-willed and very adventurous. If there was a 1 percent chance of her making it, she would have made it."