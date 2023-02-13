About $3 million in state grant money is now eligible for artists in the Yuba-Sutter region, according to Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture.
Part of $60 million of a one-time general fund allocation for the California Arts Council, the California Creative Corps pilot program is “designed to include and compensate artists and arts organizations to fund projects to increase awareness related to issues such as public health, water and energy conservation, climate mitigation, and emergency preparedness, relief, and recovery,” officials with the area arts council said.
Included in that program is grant funding of about $3,300,000 that is meant to benefit artists in the region, including Yuba and Sutter counties. Officials said distributed funds “will be used for workforce development for artists, as well as for arts organizations and social service organizations who employ artists between early 2023 and late 2024.”
Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture said it has been working with other regional county arts agencies for this opportunity, including the Nevada County Arts Council.
“The program is like what the U.S. government did during the (Great) Depression with the Work Project Administration (WPA) hiring millions of Americans,” David Read, executive director of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, said in a statement. “In one of its most famous projects, the WPA employed musicians, artists, writers, actors and directors in arts, drama, media, and literacy projects. We hope to do the same by putting artists to work to address social issues.”
Read said after a “listening session” held in October 2022 at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City, grant opportunities are now available to the public.
“Upstate populations suffer from among the worst health inequities in California and almost without exception, there are health equity measures that fall within the lowest quartile of ‘Community Conditions,’” Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture said. “The state is using a new method of evaluating the relative health of communities. The California Healthy Places Index, identifies issues that are specific to Yuba and Sutter counties and the California Creative Corps grant invites creative solutions, and will fund artists and arts organizations to create awareness and suggest new approaches for social change that may impact the overall health of at-risk communities.”
Grant application guidelines and an application form can be accessed at yubasutterarts.org or on social media. A series of online information sessions and grant writing workshops also are planned, officials said.