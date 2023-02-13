About $3 million in state grant money is now eligible for artists in the Yuba-Sutter region, according to Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture.

Part of $60 million of a one-time general fund allocation for the California Arts Council, the California Creative Corps pilot program is “designed to include and compensate artists and arts organizations to fund projects to increase awareness related to issues such as public health, water and energy conservation, climate mitigation, and emergency preparedness, relief, and recovery,” officials with the area arts council said.

