Amanda Ray, the first woman to be chosen to lead the California Highway Patrol, will retire little more than two years after Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed her to the job.

Ray, 56, who has held every uniformed rank in the state police force, will retire as CHP commissioner on Dec. 30, the CHP unexpectedly announced Friday afternoon in a news release. She oversaw a law enforcement agency with more than 11,000 employees, second only to the New York Police Department, and an annual budget of nearly $3 billion.

