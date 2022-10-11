In preparation for the Nov. 8 general election, all registered California voters are being issued mail-in ballots with prepaid, first-class postage return envelopes.

Voters will be able to participate in the early voting process upon receiving their ballot, said officials with the California Secretary of State. Early in-person voting is also available at every county election office. Voting locations in several counties will be open prior to Election Day. 

