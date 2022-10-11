In preparation for the Nov. 8 general election, all registered California voters are being issued mail-in ballots with prepaid, first-class postage return envelopes.
Voters will be able to participate in the early voting process upon receiving their ballot, said officials with the California Secretary of State. Early in-person voting is also available at every county election office. Voting locations in several counties will be open prior to Election Day.
Mail-in ballots can be returned through several safe, secure and reliable channels. Should a voter choose to submit their ballot through mail, the return envelope provided must be signed and dated by the voter. Ballots must also be postmarked on or before Nov. 8 and received by county elections officials no later than seven days after the election, officials said.
Voters can also submit their ballots via voter drop boxes located near polling stations, voting centers and county elections offices. Ballots can also be submitted in-person at these same locations.
In-person voting locations will also offer voter registration, replacement ballots, accessible voting machines and language assistance, officials said.
“We’re urging all Californians to vote early this year. You don’t have to wait until Election Day because voting-by-mail makes it easy as soon as you get your ballots,” Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber said in a statement. “Every person who votes early will help keep lines shorter and reduce wait times at in-person voting locations on Election Day.”
To ensure security, each ballot uses specific paper types, watermarks and unique barcodes to negate voter fraud.
Every vote-by-mail return envelope must be signed by the voter. If a signature is missing or does not match the registration record, elections officials will reach out to the voter. If the voter does not respond and provide a signature, the ballot will not count, officials said.
Before voting, voters should confirm or update their status if they have moved their residence or have changed their name or party affiliation, officials said. Voters can update their voting status and language preferences at VoterStatus.sos.ca.gov.
After being submitted, mail-in ballots can be tracked online via the Secretary of State’s “Where’s My Ballot?” tracking tool. Voters can receive automated notifications about their vote-by-mail ballot by email, text or phone call.
To find drop boxes or voting locations and for more information regarding early voting methods, visit caearlyvoting.sos.ca.gov.