The California Retired Teachers group, also known as Cal-Rta, is set to resume day trips in October with others planned in the coming months.
On Wednesday, Oct. 27, the group will be taking a tour of the Rumiano Cheese Factory, 1629 County Road in Willows. The tour will start at 10:30 a.m. and is free. Following the tour, the group will have lunch at Casa Ramos Mexican Restaurant, 247 Humboldt Ave. in Willows.
The group plans on meeting on the morning of the trip at the former K-Mart parking lot on the Gray Avenue side in Yuba City for check-in and to carpool. Check-in time will be 8:15 a.m. and the group plans to leave at about 8:30 a.m.
For more information, contact Gail Hanlin at (530) 300-7787 or Lelah Holmes at (530) 742-3325.