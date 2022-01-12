The California Rice Commission annual grower meetings are slated to be held next week.
“The meetings are an excellent way for rice growers and handlers to get the latest on key issues impacting the industry,” read a release issued by the California Rice Commission.
The first meeting will be held in table room 45 at Colusa Casino Resort, 3770 State Route 45, Colusa, on Thursday, Jan. 20. Doors open at 8 a.m. and the meeting will be held from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
“This year’s scheduled presenters include Louie Brown of Kahn, Soares & Conway with a state update, Tyson Redpath of The Russell Group will provide a Washington, D.C., overview, Tess Dunham, Kahn, Soares & Conway will review water quality in agriculture, a water year outlook from David Guy of the Northern California Water Association and Ben Mosely, USA Rice will discuss the next farm bill,” according to the release.
The second meeting will be held in the Plaza Room at Hillcrest Plaza, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City, later that afternoon. Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. and the meeting will be held from 1 to 4 p.m.
Information presented will be the same at each venue, according to the release.
Members of the agricultural industry are encouraged to attend. Refreshments will be provided and those that attend have a chance to win raffle prizes.
For more information, contact California Rice Commission Communications Manager Jim Morris at 916-205-5395 or jim.morris@calrice.org.