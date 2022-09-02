Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties are among the list of 27 counties in the state to receive American Rescue Plan grant funding for the development of broadband strategic planning.
The U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration announced the awarding of $2.7 million in American Rescue Plan grant funding through the Economic Adjustment Assistance program for the development of broadband strategic plans.
Golden State Finance Authority (GSFA) will serve as the grant administrator for these planning funds, which will assist rural counties in establishing foundational readiness for broadband infrastructure deployment within their communities.
“On behalf of GSFA, I would like to thank the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration for this significant investment,” said GSFA Board Chair and Tehama County Supervisor Bob Williams. “With this grant award all rural counties in California will now have established, proactive plans for broadband implementation for their underserved residents, representing an important milestone in the drive to achieve digital equity throughout the state.”
High-speed internet availability in rural California is often a critical missing component of infrastructure. Its absence precludes residents and businesses in unserved and underserved communities from participating in the 21st century economy.
With the $2.7 million, GSFA will assist 27 of its member counties in establishing countywide broadband strategic plans. These plans will increase the ability of those rural counties to invite and direct broadband investment into their communities in a strategic manner that ultimately delivers broadband for all residents and businesses.
It will also open the door for counties to take advantage of other upcoming federal and state funding opportunities that often require broadband strategic plans to be in place.
By establishing broadband foundational readiness for these counties, the grant will also allow for the advancement of work under GSFA’s affiliate Golden State Connect Authority to expand broadband access for rural California.
Other Northstate rural counties to receive grant funding are Siskiyou, Shasta, Modoc, Lassen, Trinity, Plumas, Butte, Glenn, Tehama and Lake.