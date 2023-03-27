For most of junior year, 16-year-old Ace Roman’s mornings have started inside the “FIT Closet” — a wardrobe in the parking lot of Skyline High School.

Roman, who identifies as non-binary, would try on men’s pants, women’s skirts, and everything in between, experimenting with whatever felt best that day. Roman’s friends would do the same, with many pulling on clothing they never would have felt comfortable wearing at home.

Tags

Recommended for you