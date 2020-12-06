Oct. 1 marked the start of Water Year 2021, and water managers are hoping it isn’t as dry as the last, which saw its driest February on record in Northern California and was a few decent storms away from being classified as critical.
“This water year is critical in that we just came off a very dry year and another dry year would likely strain the system, similar to what we saw from 2013-15 during California’s most recent drought,” said John James, water operations project manager for the Yuba Water Agency. “Much of the water year 2021 is still ahead of us and could still produce much needed rain, however we are planning for the potential for a prolonged multi-year dry streak.”
Last year, a lack of precipitation resulted in the state’s 10th smallest snowpack on record since 1950, which also meant California’s reservoirs received just a third of the water runoff from precipitation and snowmelt that it did the year prior. One thing that helped the state through the dry conditions was a healthy carryover of reservoir storage.
The current water year has been similar to the last, though one storm in mid-November has accounted for almost all of the rainfall the region has seen since May – rainfall is about 33 percent of its average for this time of year.
Historically, James said, California has the highest climate variability in the United States, and climate change predictions indicate the frequency and intensity of these variations could worsen in the future – that means longer, more intense periods of dry and hot weather and shorter winters with wetter, more powerful storms.
“For water managers like Yuba Water, this poses several challenges to our operations, including trying to reduce flood risk by releasing enough water ahead of storms while also protecting our water supply for use during those longer periods of hot and dry conditions,” James said.
The agency is working with numerous state and federal partners to build up climate resiliency in Yuba County. One example is its implementation of Forecast-Informed Reservoir Operations on the Yuba and Feather rivers, which uses science and improved atmospheric river forecasts to inform water releases from Lake Oroville and New Bullards Bar before big storms hit to not overburden the levee system downstream. Other partners on that project include the California Department of Water Resources, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the UC San Diego Scripps Institute of Oceanography.
Because of the state’s variability, atmospheric rivers are extremely important to California, as they are responsible for roughly half of Northern California’s annual precipitation. The difference between an average and below average water year can hinge on only a handful of individuals storms, James said. They are also critical for a healthy snowpack and reservoir storage, and can produce “drought-busting” rain events following prolonged dry periods, he said.
“We are already seeing drought conditions in the region, with some areas experiencing moderate to severe drought conditions,” James said. “If we have another below average water year in 2021, those drought conditions will persist and will likely begin to impact both surface and groundwater storage.”
While reservoirs in the north state are currently at about 65-75 percent of the amount of water they would normally have for this time of year – New Bullards Bar is at 100 percent of its average – short-term and long-term forecasts don’t look too promising heading into 2021. James said that is largely due to the ongoing “La Niña” climate pattern, which in certain years can mean below normal precipitation for the local watershed.
“There are essentially no major storms in the forecast, and we expect to see little to no precipitation through mid-December,” he said. “Longer-range climate forecasts also suggest that we could be on the dry side in our region for the next one to three months.”