Libraries have traditionally served as community safe havens.
Most offer free programming, internet access, and of course lots of books to read. But the Yuba County Library is going beyond this. Funding through the California State Library has enabled Yuba County Library to expand its user database and include even more social and educational opportunities online.
Its newest programs are partnered with Skillshare and GetSetUp, the latter of which focuses on individuals who are 50 years and older. This program appeals to a variety of interests and includes courses on cooking, fitness, travel videos, and more. The instructors on GetSetUp are also 50 and older which helps to ensure its content stays relevant and relatable.
Leah Madsen, a senior library technician at Yuba County Library, described GetSetUp as a social learning platform.
“It’s a way to kind of connect with people, especially if you’re not able to go out,” said Madsen. “If you can’t really drive places, if you’re a little bit restricted into what you’re doing or for health reasons, maybe you don’t really want to be out and about. You’ll be able to go onto our website, access it completely free, and take different classes, watch different videos, and be a part of this online community.”
To access this free opportunity, users can go online, make an account, and book the classes they want to attend. Similar to GetSetUp, Skillshare is a social learning platform for users of any age. There are courses available on everything from time management, photography, baking, pottery, and more. A subscription to Skillshare is available for free through Yuba County Library, but only for the first three months and membership space is limited.
After the initial three month trial, those who wish to continue can enroll in a full-time subscription. Those that choose not to continue, will still have access to their profiles and any of the submissions they may have made, but they won’t be able to watch any new videos or connect with the instructors.
To access this opportunity, go onto the Yuba County Library website and click on the “education and career resources’’ tab (located in the green column on the left-hand side of the screen). Links to both GetSetUp and Skillshare can be found there.
Yuba County Library also has other databases to help users find what they’re looking for. LinkedIn Learning can help users connect to jobs, draft resumes, prepare for interviews, and tackle issues in maintaining a work-life balance. Coursera offers free certifications and courses in a variety of fields.
To view a full list of programs and enroll in these free opportunities, visit www.yuba.org/departments/library/index. Yuba County Library is located at 303 Second St. in Marysville and is open to the public by appointment only from Tuesday to Friday from 12 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. To contact Yuba County Library, call 530-749-7380 or email at library@co.yuba.ca.us.
The GetSetUp program can also be accessed by going to www.getsetup.io/partner/cslyuba, and can be contacted by phone at 1-888-559-1614 or email at info@getsetup.io.