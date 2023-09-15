The Sutter Buttes Regional Land Trust announced this week that the California Swan Festival will return to the Yuba-Sutter area this year in November.
Set to take place on Nov. 10, 11, and 12, tour registration will open on Oct. 10. Previously, the California Swan Festival was last held in 2019 and was hosted by the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce.
According to officials with the land trust, the California Swan Festival celebrates the Pacific Flyway that brings a significant amount of migrating swan, geese, and duck species to the wetlands and farm lands around the region during the fall and winter season.
Specifically, the California Swan Festival will offer access to naturalists, tour guides, and educators that can take participants to numerous rural sites to witness annual migrations.
“Our festival identifies the graceful and elegant Tundra Swans that stand above the teeming masses of waterfowl and shore birds because we want to call your attention to seek out the star of the show,” Alyssa Lindman, executive director for the Sutter Buttes Regional Land Trust, said in a statement. “All the species are important, but when you take the time to discover the swans, you will be amazed by all the varied special behaviors like feeding, preening, posturing of each species. We’re so excited to bring this event back to our region and have an opportunity to connect families and especially youngsters to the land and give them a one-of-a-kind experience.”
Officials with the Sutter Buttes Regional Land Trust said this three-day birding event is a “must-see for bird and animal enthusiasts.” It includes bird-watching tours and participants will be able to explore local flora and fauna, hike in the Sutter Buttes volcanic range, and visit a local rice farm.
“The Swan Festival will have a variety of tours and activities for all interest levels and ages,” officials said. ”Families with children will have an opportunity to enjoy free hands-on learning experiences and crafts at the Swan Festival Kid’s Zone located at the Sutter County Museum. Additional kid’s activities, live animal presentations, vendor fair and unique speakers will be featured on Saturday and Sunday, in the Swan Festival Hub at the Yuba County Government Center.”
Festival admission is free at both locations, but tours will require a per-person fee and pre-registration.
“The California Swan Festival seeks to advance awareness and conservation of wintering waterbirds and other diverse wildlife that migrate through, and overwinter in Yuba, Sutter, and Colusa counties,” officials said. “Our region’s role in sustaining wildlife will be showcased through a variety of wildlife viewing tours and unique presenters. The festival will provide outdoor opportunities, bring people together and connect attendees with conservation partners, creating a larger, more impactful, meaningful event.”
As part of the Pacific Flyway, the Central Valley supports nearly 8 million wintering waterbirds, officials said.
“The Swan Festival will help build community awareness around natural resources, public access, and stewardship, while also highlighting the many partners who work with the land to protect our natural resources,” Lindman said.
For more information about the Swan Festival or to register for tours, visit caswanfestival.org.
Officials said “excess proceeds” from the event will benefit the land trust mission of protecting the natural and agricultural resources of the Sutter Buttes and surrounding region. To learn more about the land trust, visit sutterbutteslandtrust.org.