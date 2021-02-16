The California Walnut Board and Commission will be hosting a virtual industry conference in March, according to a press release.
The two-day conference will include speaking sessions and panels for growers, handlers and industry partners; a state of the industry address by Michelle Connelly, executive director and CEO of the California Walnut Board and Commission; various educational discussions, including “Food Safety – New Era of Smarter Food Safety,” “Advocating for Your Future Success – Trade in 2021 & Beyond” and “How Data Drives Decision Making in Marketing;” and informational sessions with speakers and panelists including Michele Golden at Mintel Group Ltd. and Laurie Demeritt at The Hartman Group.
“We’re thrilled to be hosting our first-ever industry conference! Although we’d love to be hosting this event in person, shifting to a virtual conference was the most viable option at this time given the current uncertainty caused by the global pandemic,” Connelly said in the press release. “Going virtual will ensure we are able to gather safely with our grower/handler community and other important industry members from various regions in a convenient way. Join us for an exciting two-day event filled with the latest insights, research and industry news updates from our industry members, top speakers and panelists.”
The virtual event will take place on March 2 and March 3 from 8 a.m.-noon. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3jSU0ri.