As part of their efforts in fostering awareness and support for the conservation and protection of wildlife and habitats, Ducks Unlimited and California Watchable Wildlife have formed a new partnership.

Ducks Unlimited, a private waterfowl and wetlands conservation organization, has made it its mission to conserve, restore, and manage wetlands and associated habitats for North America's waterfowl, according to its website. California Watchable Wildlife said it “celebrates the state's wildlife and diverse habitats by acknowledging and elevating the value of wildlife viewing to benefit individuals, families, communities, and industries while fostering awareness and support for conservation and protection of wildlife and habitats.”

