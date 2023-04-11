As part of their efforts in fostering awareness and support for the conservation and protection of wildlife and habitats, Ducks Unlimited and California Watchable Wildlife have formed a new partnership.
Ducks Unlimited, a private waterfowl and wetlands conservation organization, has made it its mission to conserve, restore, and manage wetlands and associated habitats for North America's waterfowl, according to its website. California Watchable Wildlife said it “celebrates the state's wildlife and diverse habitats by acknowledging and elevating the value of wildlife viewing to benefit individuals, families, communities, and industries while fostering awareness and support for conservation and protection of wildlife and habitats.”
With the new partnership, both entities hope to encourage more conservation and interaction with wildlife.
“Ducks Unlimited is excited to partner with California Watchable Wildlife to promote outdoor recreational opportunities on Ducks Unlimited projects and public lands throughout California. This is a natural partnership as Ducks Unlimited’s conservation work not only benefits waterfowl, shorebirds and other waterbirds, but also the public,” Craig Garner, manager of Conservation Programs, said in a statement. “We have completed numerous conservation projects on California Department of Fish and Wildlife and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service properties that enhance or improve public recreation opportunities such as outdoor education, wildlife photography, bird watching and other activities that benefit public interaction with public lands.”
Ducks Unlimited said its conservation programs have had a “strong biological foundation” that is built on research and scientific knowledge. The nonprofit said it and its partners have conserved more than 808,046 acres of waterfowl habitat in California.
“There’s a natural synergy between our two organizations,” Barbara L. Steinberg of California Watchable Wildlife said in a statement. “We’re really excited to work together to bring more Californians outdoors.”