Californians are encouraged to apply for a seat on the 2020 Citizens Redistricting Commission, according to a press release.
“Californians are still encouraged to apply by the application deadline, Aug. 9, to ensure a large and diverse application pool,” it was stated.
Every 10 years, after the federal government publishes updated information based on the U.S. Census, California must redraw the boundaries of Congressional, State Senate, State Assembly and State Board of Equalization districts, according to the press release. The 14-member commission is responsible for drawing the lines of each district.
The 2020 commission will include five Democrats, five Republicans and four who are either registered without, or “independent” of, any political party (decline to state or no party preference) or with another party.
The auditor is tracking applicant demographic data on a daily basis by gender, ethnicity, political part, region and county. Updated Redistricting Commission application data can be viewed at applications.shapecaliforniasfuture.auditor.ca.gov/.
According to the data website, more than 3,800 applications have been submitted to be part of the 14-member commission. Around 3,200 have been determined to be tentatively eligible to serve as of Monday afternoon.
Six of those applicants are from Yuba County and four are tentatively eligible, according to the data. There are 16 applicants from Sutter County and 11 are determined to be tentatively eligible.
The initial application is open to every registered voter who has been affiliated with the same political part or with no political party since July 1, 2015 and has voted in at least two of the last three statewide general elections.
Information requested through the initial application is used to determine whether initial eligibility requirements are met, according to the press release.
Applicants must submit an application online during the initial 60-day application period, which began on June 10 and runs through Aug. 9.
For more information, eligibility requirements and to apply to the commission, visit shapecaliforniasfuture.auditor.ca.gov or call 833-421-7550.