Colby Stilwell of Willows says he paints a vivid picture in his head of an actual duck hunt before stepping onto the stage for a duck calling competition.
“I close my eyes and picture the ducks way off in the distance,” said Stilwell, an avid hunter and duck caller most his life.
He continues his call by imitating ducks on the water eating, then when they leave, Stilwell said you have to blow louder to bring them back.
“It’s a big picture you paint in your head imagining the birds coming in, then taking off, then calling them back ,” he said.
Stilwell did it better than everybody, repeating as California State and Butte Sink Regional champion for a second straight year Saturday at the 10th annual event hosted by Colusa’s Veterans Memorial Park.
Stilwell advances to the world championships in Stuttgart, Arkansas for the longest running calling contest in history. Stilwell said it is scheduled for the end of November unless the COVID-19 pandemic forces organizers to cancel or postpone it this year.
As a return competitor to the southeast, Stilwell said he’s mostly looking forward to going up against some of the best duck callers in the world.
“It a big duck hunting community,” Stilwell said.
So is Colusa, and Stilwell has been making the trek to one of the biggest calling events in the west since he was 12.
The organizers and sponsors, which include Kittle’s Outdoor and Sport Co., were forced to modify the event this year due to the ongoing pandemic and public health crisis caused by coronavirus. It was condensed down to one day with zero outside vendors and a mask mandate due to the fact that Colusa is on the state watch list.
Stilwell wasn’t slowed down one bit by the 2020 circumstances, advancing through four rounds of duck calls to end up as a back-to-back champion.
Stilwell said the keys to a good winning duck call are as follows:
“A main street call is more like an instrument , you want to blow and show the judges everything you can do on the call, from as high as you can to as low as you can, volume-wise,” Stilwell said. “Blow it no mistakes and clean like an instrument (showing) good range of volume.”
The judges blindly score the contestants based on the pitch, range and control of the 90-second call routine performed by each competitor.
The crowd, which was significantly less this year due to the pandemic, is treated to a variety of sounds and pitches, sounding very similar to a live duck hunt scenario.
A couple veteran duck and pheasant hunters made the trip to Colusa on Saturday to witness the event.
Gary Rios of Sacramento was pleased to have it back under the circumstances. He said he appreciates each of the sponsors, especially Pat Kittle, who donated thousands of dollars this year due to the lack of sponsorships.
“Pat is struggling as a business owner like everyone else and is still putting this on,” Rios said. “It’s a great thing for the community, we drove an hour to get here.”