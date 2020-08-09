Yuba-Sutter officials say the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has not impacted their respective situations in terms of growing debt with the California Public Employees’ Retirement System.
However, some have expressed concerns about what a prolonged recession might mean for the unfunded liability portions of the fund, which have grown significantly in recent years. Unfunded liability is the amount a city, county or agency owes to CalPERS. When CalPERS determines a jurisdiction’s unfunded liabilities, it’s like saying the entity doesn’t presently have sufficient assets to cover the expected costs of future employee retirement benefits.
Here’s a look at how Yuba-Sutter jurisdictions are currently faring in terms of CalPERS:
Sutter County
In Fiscal Year 2019/20, the county’s CalPERS expenditures were approximately $18.5 million. In the current fiscal year, officials budgeted $23.3 million for pension costs, though that figure doesn’t include a reduction for the planned and unplanned vacancies the county will experience, which will bring its actual cost down.
In its most recent valuation period (FY 2017/18), the county’s unfunded liability was $170,006,658.
“We won’t fully know the impact of the investment performance for FY 2019/20 on our CalPERS unfunded obligation for more than a year, but we expect that we will see a loss that will negatively impact our funded ratio,” said Leanne Link, assistant county administrator.
To help address growing CalPERS costs, the county previously established a pension prefunding account outside of CalPERS, which currently has approximately $3.5 million in it.
Link said the stock market has not yet fully recovered from losses sustained earlier this year. The county’s investment performance has a direct impact on its funded ratio and, by extension, the payment that the county makes on its unfunded liability each year, Link said.
“A long term recession could affect the revenue that we use to provide services and pay our obligations, and we continually monitor our revenues so that we’re aware of any changes at the earliest time,” she said. “As we move forward, we are focused on building our reserves so that we can continue to weather financial downturns, including the impact that has on our pension obligations.”
Yuba County
Last fiscal year, the county’s CalPERS expenditures were approximately $14.1 million. In the current fiscal year, officials anticipate normal costs to increase by approximately 12.5 percent and the unfunded liability by approximately 11 percent.
In its most recent valuation period (FY 2017/18), the county’s unfunded liability was $166,880,202.
“The county has been proactive in addressing this issue by not enhancing employee pension benefits, receiving employee contributions since 2015 for a portion of employer costs and instituted a Pension Funding Policy, which includes establishing a Pension Trust (Section 115 Trust) that enables the county to reduce its unfunded liability,” said Grace Mull, deputy county administrator.
Mull said the COVID-19 pandemic has not impacted the county’s CalPERS costs, though the state agency has provided no “holidays” or other programs to help reduce costs to jurisdictions.
“In recent years, the CalPERS Board has made a series of decisions regarding assumptions for future costs of pensions, mostly in life expectancy and assumed investment returns, and participated in social investing, which have contributed to the year-to-year recent increases,” Mull said. “Despite the county making all of the required payments, over an eight-year period from FY 2010/11 through FY 2017/18, the aforementioned issues have resulted in an increase of $78 million (88 percent) in the (Unfunded Accrued Liability).”
Yuba City
In the previous fiscal year, the city’s CalPERS pension costs were estimated to be $8.5 million. In the current fiscal year, officials budgeted $9.8 million for pension costs.
In its most recent valuation period (FY 2018/19), the city’s unfunded accrued liability is $82.2 million.
“Yuba City’s situation is serious and costs continue to climb,” said Spencer Morrison, director of finance. “We only just received our actuarial reports for fiscal years 2021-2022 and can see the results of recent UAL paydowns, which we have not authorized for two fiscal years. The outlook is that more city resources will be assigned to increasing pension costs, competing with other, unmet needs.”
In recent years, the city implemented a pension stabilization plan to pay down UAL, which currently has a balance of $2.6 million.
Morrison said the city hasn’t seen an increase in pension cost due to COVID-19, though a reduction in revenues will have the biggest impact on pension costs during the pandemic because the city has fewer resources to cover perennially increasing pension costs.
“These past increases should begin to level off in FY 2023/24, but may be replaced by new increases from future assumption changes and investment losses — CalPERS missed its mark by 2.3 percent in FY 2019/20, which will be amortized over 20 years,” he said. “By using the same strategies we implemented during the recession, the city has become successful at obtaining grants to offset utilization of the general fund, which helps with budgeting for growing pension costs.”
Marysville
In the previous fiscal year, the city paid $360,444 in pension costs to CalPERS. In the current fiscal year, the city has budgeted $493,972 for pension costs.
The city currently has $14,794,174 in unfunded liability.
Jennifer Styczynski, director of Finance, said the city issued $15 million in bonds in September 2019 to be used to pay down its existing pension liability.
“The city is closely monitoring our bottom line to ensure that we meet all of our obligations,” she said.
Live Oak
In Fiscal Year 2019/20, the city paid $327,000 in pension costs to CalPERS. In the current fiscal year, the city’s unfunded payments and regular contributions are expected to increase to a total of about $371,000. The total contributions will be about 6 percent of the city’s operating budget, compared to 5 percent last year. City Manager Aaron Palmer said the percentage change is mostly attributed to filling all of the city’s vacant sewer plant positions.
The city currently has $1,739,893 in unfunded liability.
“We find the current financial contributions to CalPERS to be manageable,” Palmer said.
The city’s main concern moving forward is that its employees benefit plan is only 75 percent funded, Palmer said.
Wheatland
The city is the only local jurisdiction that does not participate in the CalPERS system.
“The city of Wheatland does not provide a retirement system,” said Susan Mahoney, director of finance. “The city does contribute a percentage of base pay to a deferred compensation account for each employee. The contribution is 6 percent for general employees and 7 percent for sworn employees.”
The plan began in August 2006. It is administered and monies are held in trust with the ICMA Retirement Corporation for the exclusive benefit of participants and are not assets of the city.
Mahoney said in the most recent fiscal year, the city’s contribution was approximately $91,000 in deferred compensation. That figure is expected to increase to $98,000 in deferred compensation in the current fiscal year.