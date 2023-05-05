In an effort to meet state and regional air quality standards, Calpine Corporation, considered one of the nation’s largest producers of natural gas and geothermal electricity, is hoping to deploy California’s first ever carbon capture and storage installation in Sutter County.

Earlier this year, Calpine proposed the plan to the Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD), a major purchaser of power from the Sutter Energy Center. SMUD has said it wants to eliminate or significantly reduce carbon emissions by 2030. California, according to reporting by The Sacramento Bee, has called for the capture or removal of about 100 million tons of carbon per year to reach carbon neutrality by 2045.

