In an effort to meet state and regional air quality standards, Calpine Corporation, considered one of the nation’s largest producers of natural gas and geothermal electricity, is hoping to deploy California’s first ever carbon capture and storage installation in Sutter County.
Earlier this year, Calpine proposed the plan to the Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD), a major purchaser of power from the Sutter Energy Center. SMUD has said it wants to eliminate or significantly reduce carbon emissions by 2030. California, according to reporting by The Sacramento Bee, has called for the capture or removal of about 100 million tons of carbon per year to reach carbon neutrality by 2045.
Efforts by both SMUD and the state have essentially pushed Calpine to address the amount of CO2 that the Sutter County plant produces. According to Calpine, its plan could capture as much as 95% of the carbon emitted by the facility.
According to the National Energy Technology Laboratory, “carbon capture and storage (CCS) is the separation and capture of carbon dioxide (CO2) from the emissions of industrial processes prior to release into the atmosphere and storage of the CO2 in deep underground geologic formations.”
The National Energy Technology Laboratory says that this process “enables industry to continue to operate while emitting fewer greenhouse gases (CHGs), making it a powerful tool for addressing mitigation of anthropogenic CO2 in the atmosphere.”
Experts stress, however, that “storage must be safe, environmentally sustainable, and cost-effective. Suitable storage formations can occur in both onshore and offshore settings, and each type of geologic formation presents different opportunities and challenges. Geologic storage is defined as the placement of CO2 into a subsurface formation so that it will remain safely and permanently stored.”
That safety concern was expressed Thursday night during an open house workshop organized by Calpine at Barry Elementary School in Yuba City. Because the carbon that will be captured will be transported deep underground, worries about water and other geological barriers were addressed.
Scientists with Calpine insisted that the process of capturing carbon and storing it underground would not pose a risk to the area’s water supply. According to information provided by Calpine, the captured carbon will be stored 5,000 to 10,000 feet underground, which officials said would be far below all existing wells.
Should permits for the project be granted, Calpine expects to add an additional 15-20 full time employees that would directly benefit Sutter County, including additional property taxes that would be generated.
Barbara McBride, director of Strategic Origination for Calpine, said the company has been working on the project for Sutter Energy Center for about two years. Currently, Calpine has two pilot programs testing carbon capture and storage methods.
Should Calpine be successful in the extensive permitting process, McBride hopes construction at Sutter Energy Center will begin in late 2024 or early 2025.
In order for Calpine to capture carbon emissions at the Sutter Energy Center and store that carbon several miles away at a site near Robbins, a pipeline will be built about 8 feet under the surface.
“We’re actually going to build a new pipeline,” McBride said. “... The pipeline’s going to have state-of-the-art leak detection and it will have all of the newest automatic shut off, that sort of thing.”
That pipeline will lead to a well that will be dug deep underground below several layers of the earth. Calpine officials said the well will be coated and protected to ensure there are no leaks. The company said it plans to monitor the well and others to ensure potential negative impacts of storage aren’t damaging the local water supply or any other important aspects of the environment.
In order to achieve that goal, new machinery would be added to Sutter Energy Center. Through a special process, carbon will be compressed and sent more than half a mile underground into layers of porous rock for permanent storage.
Experts with Calpine said “there is no possibility of hazard” concerning the injection of CO2 into “the pore space of the sandstone” layers and that the CO2 that will be put underground will eventually become rock through a process called mineralization.
According to a study by the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, much of California’s underground geology is well-suited for carbon storage because of its ample layers of porous rock, The Sacramento Bee reported.
George Peridas, director of carbon management partnerships at the research lab, told The Bee that some carbon storage projects pose the risk of man-made earthquakes triggered by leaking pipes. But he said the risk is minimal in this case and that current regulations are strong enough to keep carbon from escaping.
Sacramento Councilmember Katie Valenzuela, a senior policy advocate with the Central Valley Air Quality Coalition, said she was concerned about the environmental and public health impacts of the technology.
“This technology and the claims they’re making is an unfortunate delay on the real climate action that we want to take,” Valenzuela previously said. “I’m seeing my worst nightmare come to reality, which is that this technology is going to be used to prolong a natural gas power plants that I do not believe should continue to be in operation.”
While there has been a global push to reduce carbon emissions and reduce the world’s reliance on fossil fuels, the costs and availability of renewable energy haven’t reached the level necessary to fully pull away from oil and gas, many experts have said. Even though solar panel prices and technology have vastly improved over the years, battery storage has yet to keep up, SMUD officials confirmed with the Appeal on Thursday. Because of this, solutions such as carbon capture and storage are being proposed by energy producers such as Calpine to fill that gap.
McBride said Calpine is preparing permit applications that it hopes to submit as early as next week.
“We will be applying at the California Energy Commission for an amendment to our existing license and then we will also have an air permit amendment at the Feather River Air Quality Management District as well,” McBride said.