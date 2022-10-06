RibbonCutting.jpg

Caltrans representatives and project partners cut a ribbon unveiling the newly renovated Dry Creek Bridge in Browns Valley on Thursday.

 Michaela Harris/Appeal-Democrat

After more than two years of construction, the Dry Creek Bridge renovation project in Yuba County has been completed, offering drivers more space on a previously narrow road and bridge.

Officials with Caltrans held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday to commemorate the completion of the project on Highway 20 in Browns Valley, along with other road projects that concurrently developed. 

