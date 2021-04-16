Caltrans crews are set to work on a number of road projects in the region this coming week.
Here’s a look at what drivers can expect:
Yuba County
long-term projects
State Route 20: Work continues on a $61.5 million project funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to straighten and flatten roadway curves and slopes, widen shoulders, construct a new bridge and rehabilitate a 4.5-mile section of roadway in the Browns Valley area. Construction is expected to be completed in 2021. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixYuba20.com.
State Route 20 between Marysville Road and Timbuctoo Road: East- and westbound motorists may expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday for drainage work.
State Route 20: Work continues on a $54 million project by Caltrans to straighten curves, widen shoulders, construct a new bridge and rehabilitate a 2-mile section of roadway in the Timbuctoo area. Construction is expected to start this spring. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixYuba20.com No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
State Route 70: Work continues on an $61.1 million funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the Simmerly Slough Bridge. Completion is expected in 2021. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixHighway70.com No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term projects
State Route 20 between Buchanan Street and 22nd Street: Eastbound motorists may expect the right shoulder closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday for drainage work.
State Route 49 between the Nevada County line and Marysville Road: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday for crack seal work.
State Route 49 between Cleveland Avenue and the Downieville Maintenance Station: Motorists may expect intermittent one-way traffic control at various times and locations from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday for ditch cleaning work.
State Route 65 between South Beale Road and Forty Mile Road: Northbound motorists may expect various lane restrictions from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday for crack seal work.
State Route 70 between Noble Road and Ellis Road: Southbound motorists may expect the right shoulder closed from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday for PG&E power line work.
Sutter County
long-term projects
State Route 99: Construction continues on a $36 million pavement and streetscape project by Caltrans and the City of Live Oak and funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, and a federal TIGER grant to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters, upgrade water and drainage systems, and improve traffic signals, bicycle and pedestrian signals between Pennington Road and Elm Street. Completion is expected in 2021. Project information and construction updates are available at www.LiveOak99.com.
State Route 99 between Ash Street and Nevada Street north: North- and southbound motorists may expect various shoulder, auxiliary lane and lane restrictions from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday for underground waterline, sewer, drainage, sidewalk, curb, gutter and driveway work.
State Route 99 between Paseo Avenue and Elm Street: North- and southbound motorists may expect various shoulder, auxiliary lane and lane restrictions from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday for guardrail work.
State Route 99 at Walker Way: Motorists may expect Walker closed at State Route 99 through summer 2021 for roadway construction. Motorists should use Ash Street or Archer Avenue as alternate routes.
Short-term projects
State Route 20 at the Meridian Bridge: Motorists may expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday for bridge work.
State Route 20 between Drexler Road and Hageman Road: Westbound motorists may expect the right shoulder closed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for PG&E utility work.
State Route 99 between Butte House Road and the State Route 20 junction: Southbound motorists may expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday for electrical work.
Colusa County
long-term projects
Interstate 5: Work continues on a $5.7 million project to upgrade the water and wastewater systems at the north- and southbound Maxwell Safety Roadside Rest Areas. The rest areas are scheduled to be closed through May 31, 2021 when the improvements are expected to be completed. The Corning rest areas in Tehama County and the Dunnigan rest areas in Yolo County remain open.
State Routes 20/45: Work continues on a $19.4 million project by Caltrans, the City of Colusa and Colusa County project million and funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Completion is expected in 2021. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.