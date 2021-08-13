Caltrans crews are set to work on a number of road projects in the region this coming week.
Here’s a look at what drivers can expect:
Yuba County
long-term projects
State Route 20: Work continues on a $61.5 million project funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to straighten and flatten roadway curves and slopes, widen shoulders, construct a new bridge and rehabilitate a 4.5-mile section of roadway in the Browns Valley area. Construction is expected to be completed in 2021. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixYuba20.com.
State Route 20 at Browns Valley School Road: Motorists may expect Browns Valley School Road closed at State Route 20 through late August for highway construction work. Motorists should use Marysville Road to access the highway or Browns Valley School Road.
State Route 20 between Marysville Road and Timbuctoo Road: Motorists may expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday for highway construction work.
State Route 20 between Timbuctoo Road and Lower Smartsville Road: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday for vegetation work.
State Route 70: Work continues on an $61.1 million funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the Simmerly Slough Bridge. Completion is expected in 2021. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixHighway70.com.
State Route 70 between Silva Avenue and Binney Junction: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday for striping work on the Simmerly Slough bridge.
Short-term project
State Route 20 between Sutter Street and I Street: East- and westbound motorists may expect various lane restrictions from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday for bridge inspection work.
Sutter County
long-term projects
State Route 99: Construction continues on a $36 million pavement and streetscape project by Caltrans and the City of Live Oak and funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, and a federal TIGER grant to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters, upgrade water and drainage systems, and improve traffic signals, bicycle and pedestrian signals between Pennington Road and Elm Street. Completion is expected in 2021. Project information and construction updates are available at www.LiveOak99.com.
State Route 99 at Kola Street west: Motorists may expect Nevada Street west closed to traffic to and from State Route 99 for roadway construction.
State Route 99at Elm Street west: Motorists may expect Elm Street west to and from State Route 99 closed for roadway construction.
State Route 99 between Ash Street and Nevada Street north: North- and southbound motorists may expect various lane, auxiliary lane and shoulder restrictions from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday for highway construction activity.
Short-term projects
State Route 99 between Cutting Avenue and Coleman Avenue: Northbound motorists may expect the right shoulder closed from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for utility work.
State Route 113 between the Sutter Causeway and Levee Road: Southbound motorists may expect various lane restrictions from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday for guardrail repair work.
State Route 113 between Knights Road and Buell Road: Northbound motorists may expect the right shoulder closed from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday for PG&E to repair a power pole.
Colusa County
long-term project
Interstate 5: Work continues on a $5.7 million project to upgrade the water and wastewater systems at the north- and southbound Maxwell Safety Roadside Rest Areas. The rest areas are scheduled to be closed through August 31, 2021 when the improvements are expected to be completed. The Corning rest areas in Tehama County and the Dunnigan rest areas in Yolo County remain open.
Short-term projects
Interstate 5 at the Salt Creek Bridge, just north of the North Arbuckle overcrossing: Southbound motorists may expect various lane restrictions from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday for guardrail repair work.
State Route 20 between Leesville Road/Walnut Drive and King Road: East- and westbound motorists may expect various lane restrictions from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday for shoulder work.
State Route 20 between King Road and Salt Creek: East- and westbound motorists may expect various lane restrictions from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday for shoulder work.
State Route 20 between Harris Street and Jay Street: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday for PG&E to perform tree work.